What to do when your basement floods

Water damage restoration contactors are in overdrive following Sunday’s storm that dumped more than nine inches of rain on the Racine area.

Steve Schiele, president and CEO of RestoreMore, 5757 Douglas Ave., Caledonia, reported his company received more than 200 calls for service as of Monday afternoon — the areas most in need are Racine and Brookfield in Milwaukee County.

“We’re overloaded right now,” Schiele said. “We called a couple restoration contractors. They’re also taking on overflow right now.”

Tony Schiro, owner and president of Cardinal Restore & Construct, Inc., 920 Monroe Ave., Racine, said his company had received seven calls as of Monday afternoon, but had noticed many other restoration companies serving the area.

“They’re definitely around, out in full force,” Schiro said.

The City of Racine’s Department of Public Works said in an email that it expects “significant private property issues in terms of flooded basements.”

“While we do not know those numbers just yet, we are mobilizing forces to assist in the clean-up in the coming days,” the DPW stated.

The DPW also reported some minor standing water in low lying areas where flows exceeded the capacity of the catch basin receiving it. Those issues have already been resolved. Public works infrastructure didn’t experience any significant damage either, the DPW said.

Safety: First things first

So, what do you do if you find your basement has flooded, or you otherwise have water damage in your residence or business?

Schiele said the first thing to worry about is your own safety. Do not step into the water or try to immediately grab items. There may be electricity flowing in the water, which could be deadly.

“A lot of people rush in,” Schiele said. “You have no idea if there’s electricity in the water.”

Schiele added that, when the power is out, homeowners should not run generators in the event of a flood. Generators mixed with nearby water can create an electricity hazard. Additionally, they should not run generators inside a garage, closed space or next to an open window due to a potential carbon monoxide hazard.

Tiana Mladonicky, business development manager of SERVPRO of Racine County, 5626 21st St., Racine, warned of “slip and fall” hazards. Make sure any areas not submerged in water where people may be stepping is dry enough to do so.

A household vacuum cleaner should not be used to remove water. Removing excess water should be done by mopping or blotting, and wiping excess water from furniture should be done only after removing lamps and tabletop items.

Wet upholstery and cushions should be removed and propped. You may place aluminum foil or wood blocks between furniture legs and wet carpeting to prevent microbial growth, and turn a fan or your air conditioning on for maximum drying in the summer. Colored rugs should be removed from wet carpeting.

TVs or other household appliances should not be used, and ceiling fixtures should not be turned on if the ceiling is wet. Keep out of rooms where ceilings are sagging.

“Only do activities that are safe for you to perform,” Mladonicky said.

Second

If you have a power outage, contact We Energies or your local utilities provider.

A plumber may need to be called to repair a sump pump.

If you need to get water out of the area and or have damaged property that needs to be restored, call a restoration contractor right away. Schiro recommends finding a full-service contractor. Some companies may suck out the water, but may not perform reconstruction for drywall, carpeting, tiling or other materials.

Schiele said most likely, you will have to get on a waiting list — many contractors are busy at this time. He recommended getting on a few companies’ lists.

Schiro warned that after a flood, homeowners have about 72 hours in a controlled environment until they may start to see microbial growth.

“It’s important you do your due diligence,” Schiro said. “Your job as a homeowner is to mitigate your loss and make sure you’re doing whatever you can to make sure you have the least amount of damage as possible.”

Don’t allow contractors to do any work until you take notes and photos: to show your insurance company the damage and to prove what damaged furniture or other items you have. Most restoration contractors will do their own documentation, but Schiele said he recommends customers have their own documentation as well.

Special pickup The city's DPW is offering a special pickup for Racine residents Sept. 12-16 for flood-damaged e-waste and bulky items. These items include furniture, carpeting, mattresses and box springs, Freon white goods (refrigerator, freezer), non-Freon white goods (washer, dryer, stove, furnace), TVs and extra bags of trash. Residents can make arrangements for a pickup by calling the Racine Department of Public Works at 262-636-9126.

Third

Next, contact your insurance company. Check your policy to see if you have sump pump and water backup coverage. File a claim.

Retrieving and or moving items before the contractor shows will make it easier for crews to work, Schiele said. Before attempting to do so, the electricity and gas should be shut off for safety.

Mladonicky noted that wet materials can be very heavy, so residents should be careful when lifting or moving.

Finally, wait for crews to arrive, and they should take it from there. Although, it may be some time before they do.

“It’s really busy out there, be patient,” Schiro said. “Keep calling companies. Eventually they’ll get to you. It might not be today, it might not be tomorrow, but it might be the day after.”