What to call it? Debate on how to refer to planned new juvenile detention facility

RACINE — Is it “child prison?” Or is it “a secure residential care center for children and youth?”

The official name of Racine County’s planned new $45 million juvenile detention center is not yet set. But there have been several informal titles thrown around.

Without question, it is a juvenile detention facility. Wisconsin state law requires that every county either operates its own juvenile detention facility, contracts with another county for juvenile detentions or contracts with a private facility. Inside those facilities, youth on “court commitment orders” are incarcerated.

“We are building a secure residential care center for children and youth. The name itself indicates the commitment to the best practices for children and youth,” Racine County Human Services Director Hope Otto.

Not everyone agrees with that assessment, though.

Daniel MacDonald, a Racinian who has repeatedly voiced opposition to the project during at least two different Racine County meetings over the past week, does not support the county spending millions to build another incarceration facility to hold kids if the county’s true goal is to end incarceration of youth. He called it a “child prison” that would be used to “cage children.”