What to call it? Debate on how to refer to planned new juvenile detention facility

RACINE — Is it “child prison?” Or is it “a secure residential care center for children and youth?”
The official name of Racine County’s planned new $45 million juvenile detention center is not yet set. But there have been several informal titles thrown around.
Without question, it is a juvenile detention facility. Wisconsin state law requires that every county either operates its own juvenile detention facility, contracts with another county for juvenile detentions or contracts with a private facility. Inside those facilities, youth on “court commitment orders” are incarcerated.
“We are building a secure residential care center for children and youth. The name itself indicates the commitment to the best practices for children and youth,” Racine County Human Services Director Hope Otto.
Not everyone agrees with that assessment, though.
Daniel MacDonald, a Racinian who has repeatedly voiced opposition to the project during at least two different Racine County meetings over the past week, does not support the county spending millions to build another incarceration facility to hold kids if the county’s true goal is to end incarceration of youth. He called it a “child prison” that would be used to “cage children.”
Racine County Corporation Counsel Michael Lanzdorf countered by saying “this is not a prison” but rather “a secure environment” where troubled kids can be rehabilitated.
For about a decade, state leaders have been inching toward closing the two state-run juvenile detention facilities in northern Wisconsin: Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake Girls School. Although the state may call the facilities “schools,” they are often referred to as and have the appearance of conventional prisons rather than rehabilitation facilities — as many as half of all youth in American juvenile justice systems have at least one “disruptive behavior disorder,” according to the National Mental Health Association.
Racine County’s current juvenile detention center — located on the fourth floor of the Racine County Dennis Kornwolf Service Center, 1717 Taylor Ave., the same campus where the new facility will likely be built — looks more like a jail than a rehabilitation facility, according to District 1 Supervisor Nick Demske who served on the committee that helped design the new facility. He called the current detention center “a child jail,” a reputation and reality Demske and others hope don’t live on whenever it is replaced.
Of the planned rehabilitation-focused juvenile detention facility, construction for which may begin within the next few months, County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said “it turns the juvenile justice system upside down.”
