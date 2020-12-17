What side effects does Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines have?

Some side effects are likely after someone is vaccinated for COVID-19. But they are usually in-line with side effects expected from other vaccinations, like after you get a flu shot. However, there are reports of more severe reactions, although not as severe as the worst symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Such possible side effects include fatigue, soreness, pain at area of injection site, headache and possibly a fever.

Those are “signs and symptoms of the body producing antibodies," Stephanie Schauer, immunization program manager for the Wisconsin Division of Public Health, said last week.

Still, stronger reactions have been reported.