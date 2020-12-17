 Skip to main content
What side effects does Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines have?
What side effects does Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines have?

Some side effects are likely after someone is vaccinated for COVID-19. But they are usually in-line with side effects expected from other vaccinations, like after you get a flu shot. However, there are reports of more severe reactions, although not as severe as the worst symptoms associated with COVID-19.

However, there are reports of more severe reactions, although not as severe as the worst symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Such possible side effects include fatigue, soreness, pain at area of injection site, headache and possibly a fever.

Those are “signs and symptoms of the body producing antibodies," Stephanie Schauer, immunization program manager for the Wisconsin Division of Public Health, said last week.

Still, stronger reactions have been reported.

California news station ABC 7 reported: "Pfizer's analysis indicates that about 25% to 50% of patients experienced some degree of side effects, while 10% to 15% had a more serious reaction."

A nursing professor at UCLA who reported a 104.9-degree fever after getting her second injection during a Pfizer trial told ABC 7: "I had chills, nausea, a headache, some fatigue, and that just kind of got worse and worse as the night went on."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that "side effects may affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days."

Concerned about COVID-19?

