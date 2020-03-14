What's your school doing? Most Racine County schools closed starting Monday

RACINE COUNTY — The following is a list of closures and cancellations affecting Racine County organizations, educational institutions and facilities.
It is strongly encouraged for people to call ahead before going to a scheduled event.
To report any coronavirus-related closings or cancellations, email racinereporters@lee.net.
K-12 schools
All K-12 schools to be closed no later than March 18, tentatively reopening April 6. But some are closing effective Monday.
Racine Unified School District
- Closing starting Monday; schools will be open Monday to allow staff and families to collect necessary belongings including medications
- All closed starting Monday; online learning tentatively to begin Thursday, March 19
- Siena non-educational staff are still instructed to report to work on Monday but faculty and educational support staff (including teachers) will not report
- Closed immediately
Burlington Area School District
- No school or virtual learning on Monday
- Virtual learning (maximum of three hours per day) to run from Tuesday through Friday.
- Spring break from March 21 through March 29
- Virtual learning to resume Monday, March 30
- Students told to stay home starting Monday. Staff to report Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for online learning instruction.
Union Grove Elementary
- Students to stay home starting Monday
- Closed starting Tuesday; students can attend classes like normal on Monday and collect their learning materials; teaching staff will meet Tuesday to plan ahead
- No school through at least Thursday, March 19
- Virtual learning to begin Friday, March 20
- Closed starting Monday
- Teachers will contact students/parents "through their normal media channels" about what to do next starting Monday
- Closed starting Monday, with staff meeting Monday and Tuesday to plan
- "Please do not expect academic experiences from school to be provided until at least Wednesday, March 18."
- No school classes will be held starting Monday, but the school will be open for students/parents to pick up materials
- Virtual/continuous learning opportunities expected to continue during temporary shutdown
Events
- St. Patrick’s Catholic Church St. Patrick’s Day party on Tuesday, March 17
- Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, SEWRPC, cancelling in-person meetings for Vision 2050 in Elkhorn on March 16, Milwaukee on March 18 and in Racine on March 19.
- Racine Symphony Orchestra’s April 5 Masterworks concert and associated fundraiser at UW-Parkside has been postponed. For more information, visit https://racinesymphony.org/
- HOPES Center of Racine’s Raising HOPES with Talent fundraising event that was scheduled for March 21 at the Siena Center is postponed. A new date will be announced in the future.
- Implicit Bias Training scheduled for April 4 at First Presbyterian Church of Racine, 716 College Ave. has been postponed.
- All AARP Foundation Tax-Aide sites are closed until further notice.
- The Lionel Railroad Club of Southeastern Wisconsin Open House scheduled for Saturday March 21 has been canceled.
- Mount Pleasant egg hunt set for April 4
- St. Lucy Catholic School Auction, scheduled for March 21, is postponed
- St. Catherine's High School musical, "Once Upon a Mattress," scheduled for March 19-22, is postponed
- Siena Catholic Schools of Racine Spelling Bee, scheduled for March 25, is postponed
Educational institutions
- Extended spring break to Friday, return with online classes March 23
- Extended spring break Monday to March 27, return with online classes
- Three-day closure Monday to Wednesday, return with online classes
Additional changes
The Hospitality Center
Staring Monday, in an attempt to balance public health concerns and the needs of guests, the center will be closed for day activity space. But they will serve pastries and coffee in a "To Go" format from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and will serve lunch in a “To Go" format from 11:30 a.m. -12:15 p.m.
All VITA sites are closed until further notice.
- These sites are located at Gateway Technical College, 1001 Main St.; Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave.; Workforce Solutions, 1717 Taylor Ave.; Knapp Elementary, 2701 17th St.; Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St.
Schools of Hope sites will also be closed until further notice.
- Schools of Hope does programming at: Wadewitz, Knapp, Julian Thomas, Olympia Brown and Waller Elementary Schools.
City of Racine Community Centers and the Racine Public Library
- A date for them to reopen has not yet been established.
The Racine Heritage Museum and Archive and Research Center
- Closed to the public until Tuesday, April 7th. All programming during that time, including the 2020 Annual Members Meeting, has been canceled as well.
- Closed to visitors March 14-29 as a precautionary measure
YMCA
the Racine Family YMCA’s Riverside and Sealed Air Branches will be closed for a period of two weeks beginning Monday. All fitness activities, classes such as swimming lessons, school-age child care, and sports leagues will be suspended during this time. In addition, Adult Open Gym at the George Bray Neighborhood Branch will be canceled.
Visitor restrictions
- Public in-person visits canceled until further notice
- Temporary visitor restrictions, two at a time, no one with symptoms of illness allowed to visit
St. Monica’s Senior Living
- No visitors until further notice
Religious
Catholic Churches
- Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki has dispensed Catholics from their obligation to attend Sunday Mass due to concerns about the spread of Covid-19, the coronavirus. The dispensation will cover masses for Sundays March 15, 22 and 29. Masses will still be celebrated across the 10 counties of the archdiocese, but the obligation to attend Sunday Mass will be lifted, leaving attendance to people’s individual judgement.
Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church — ELCA, 1700 S. Green Bay Road
- Suspending all services and church activities until March 27. Sunday 8:30 service will be offered on the church’s Facebook page.
Messiah Lutheran Church, Racine
- All worship services suspended until further notice.
Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio St.
- Closed through the end of March due to the coronavirus and the recommendations of public health officials and the Presbytery of Milwaukee. No worship services, meetings, fellowship events, or outside groups will be at the church for the rest of this month.