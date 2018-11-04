RACINE COUNTY — After weeks of incessant election advertising on TV, flyers and phone calls at home, emails and texts, the fall election finally arrives Tuesday.
Many people have already voted, many more will have made up their minds, but for those still not sure what is all in play in Tuesday’s election, a recap of state and local races follows. For more details about the races, campaigns and referendums, search for our collection of reports and features at journaltimes.com. Type in Fall Elections in the search field.
Federal offices
Incumbent U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat from Madison, faces a challenge from Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir, a nurse from Brookfield.
There is a three-way race for Wisconsin’s 1st District seat in Congress. Running are: Democrat Randy Bryce, an ironworker and labor activist from Caledonia; Republican Bryan Steil, a corporate attorney and member of the UW-System Board of Regents from Janesville; and independent Ken Yorgan, a chiropractor from Racine.
State offices
Incumbent Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican from Wauwatosa who is seeking his third term, is being challenged by Democrat Tony Evers, a Madison resident who serves as the elected state superintendent of public instruction. On the ticket with Walker is incumbent Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch of Oconomowoc. On the ticket with Evers as for lieutenant governor is Mandela Barnes, a former state legislator from Milwaukee.
Incumbent Attorney General Brad Schimel, a Republican from Waukesha, is being challenged by Josh Kaul, an attorney and former federal prosecutor from Madison.
Three candidates are running for the open seat of state treasurer. They are: Democrat Sarah Godlewski, a small business owner from Madison; Republican Travis Hartwig, a former mutual fund administrator from Oak Creek; and Andrew Zuelke, a Ripon resident who works in manufacturing and is running under the Constitution Party label.
Democrat Doug LaFollette of Madison, the state’s secretary of state since 1983, faces a challenge from Republican Jay Schroeder, a real estate investor and past local official from Neenah.
Legislative races
In State Senate District 21, incumbent Republican Van Wanggaard of Racine is running against Democrat Lori Hawkins, a small business owner and former teacher from Bristol. The district encompasses much of Racine and Kenosha counties less the major portions of the counties’ namesake cities.
In Assembly District 32, which includes the Bohners Lake area of the Town of Burlington, Republican incumbent Tyler August of Lake Geneva, who is the speaker pro tempore of the Assembly, faces a challenge from Democrat Katherine Gaulke, a college professor from Elkhorn.
In District 62, which stretches from Wind Point and Caledonia to the Town of Norway, Republican Robert Wittke Jr. of Wind Point, the president of the Racine Unified School Board and retired tax executive, is running against Democrat John Lehman of Racine, a former state senator, Assembly member and Racine alderman and retired teacher.
In District 63, which stretches from the west side of Mount Pleasant and includes Union Grove, Yorkville, Rochester and most of the Burlington area, incumbent Republican Robin Vos of Rochester, a business owner and the Assembly speaker, faces a challenge from Democrat Joel Jacobsen, a retired insurance executive and former Burlington alderman.
In District 64, which includes the southeast part of Mount Pleasant, Elmwood Park and small parts of the southwest side of Racine, incumbent Democrat Peter Barca, the former Assembly minority leader from Kenosha, is challenged by Constitution Party candidate Thomas Harland, a warehouse manager from Kenosha.
State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, is unopposed in Assembly District 66.
In District 83, which includes the Village and Town of Waterford, incumbent Republican Chuck Wichgers of Muskego faces a challenge from Democrat Jim Brownlow, a retired school librarian from Muskego.
County offices
Incumbent Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, a Republican from Mount Pleasant, is being challenged by Democrat Joseph Buckley, a church pastor and former corrections officer from Racine.
Republican Sam Christensen of Racine, the incumbent county clerk of courts, is being challenged by Democrat Connie Cobb Madsen, a retired police officer from Racine.
Referendums
Three west-end school districts have referendums on Tuesday’s ballot. The Burlington Area School District is seeking voter approval to finance $43.65 million largely to build a new middle school. The Waterford Graded School District is seeking approval to finance $24.9 million to renovate Fox River Middle School. And the Union Grove Elementary School District is seeking approval to finance $7.99 million to build an addition and undertake other renovations at the district’s sole K-8 school building.
And, the City of Racine and Racine County are asking voters’ opinions on advisory referendums regarding marijuana.
- Every county voter will be asked the following three questions on Nov. 6:
- Should marijuana be legalized for medicinal use?
- Should marijuana be legalized and regulated for adults 21 years of age or older?
- Should marijuana sales be taxed for state and local revenue?
City of Racine residents will see four questions on their ballots:
- Should cannabis be legalized for adult recreational use in Wisconsin?
- Should cannabis be legalized for medical use in Wisconsin?
- Should cannabis sales be taxed and the revenue from such taxes be used for public education, health care, and infrastructure in Wisconsin?
- Should cannabis be decriminalized in the State of Wisconsin?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.