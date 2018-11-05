What's on the ballot? A quick rundown of candidates and referendums

RACINE COUNTY — After weeks of incessant election advertising on TV, flyers and phone calls at home, emails and texts, the fall election finally arrives Tuesday.
Many people have already voted, many more will have made up their minds, but for those still not sure what is all in play in Tuesday’s election, a recap of state and local races follows. For more details about the races, campaigns and referendums, search for our collection of reports and features at journaltimes.com. Type in Fall Elections in the search field.
The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. All voters must show a valid ID. To learn where you vote and what constitutes a valid ID go to myvote.wi.gov
Federal offices
Incumbent U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat from Madison, faces a challenge from Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir, a nurse from Brookfield.
There is a three-way race for Wisconsin’s 1st District seat in Congress. Running are: Democrat Randy Bryce, an ironworker and labor activist from Caledonia; Republican Bryan Steil, a corporate attorney and member of the UW-System Board of Regents from Janesville; and independent Ken Yorgan, a chiropractor from Racine.
State offices
Incumbent Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican from Wauwatosa who is seeking his third term, is being challenged by Democrat Tony Evers, a Madison resident who serves as the elected state superintendent of public instruction. On the ticket with Walker is incumbent Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch of Oconomowoc. On the ticket with Evers as for lieutenant governor is Mandela Barnes, a former state legislator from Milwaukee.
Incumbent Attorney General Brad Schimel, a Republican from Waukesha, is being challenged by Josh Kaul, an attorney and former federal prosecutor from Madison.
Three candidates are running for the open seat of state treasurer. They are: Democrat Sarah Godlewski, a small business owner from Madison; Republican Travis Hartwig, a former mutual fund administrator from Oak Creek; and Andrew Zuelke, a Ripon resident who works in manufacturing and is running under the Constitution Party label.
Democrat Doug LaFollette of Madison, the state’s secretary of state since 1983, faces a challenge from Republican Jay Schroeder, a real estate investor and past local official from Neenah.
Legislative races
In State Senate District 21, incumbent Republican Van Wanggaard of Racine is running against Democrat Lori Hawkins, a small business owner and former teacher from Bristol. The district encompasses much of Racine and Kenosha counties less the major portions of the counties’ namesake cities.
In Assembly District 32, which includes the Bohners Lake area of the Town of Burlington, Republican incumbent Tyler August of Lake Geneva, who is the speaker pro tempore of the Assembly, faces a challenge from Democrat Katherine Gaulke, a college professor from Elkhorn.
In District 62, which stretches from Wind Point and Caledonia to the Town of Norway, Republican Robert Wittke Jr. of Wind Point, the president of the Racine Unified School Board and retired tax executive, is running against Democrat John Lehman of Racine, a former state senator, Assembly member and Racine alderman and retired teacher.
In District 63, which stretches from the west side of Mount Pleasant and includes Union Grove, Yorkville, Rochester and most of the Burlington area, incumbent Republican Robin Vos of Rochester, a business owner and the Assembly speaker, faces a challenge from Democrat Joel Jacobsen, a retired insurance executive and former Burlington alderman.
In District 64, which includes the southeast part of Mount Pleasant, Elmwood Park and small parts of the southwest side of Racine, incumbent Democrat Peter Barca, the former Assembly minority leader from Kenosha, is challenged by Constitution Party candidate Thomas Harland, a warehouse manager from Kenosha.
State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, is unopposed in Assembly District 66.
In District 83, which includes the Village and Town of Waterford, incumbent Republican Chuck Wichgers of Muskego faces a challenge from Democrat Jim Brownlow, a retired school librarian from Muskego.
County offices
Incumbent Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, a Republican from Mount Pleasant, is being challenged by Democrat Joseph Buckley, a church pastor and former corrections officer from Racine.
Republican Sam Christensen of Racine, the incumbent county clerk of courts, is being challenged by Democrat Connie Cobb Madsen, a retired police officer from Racine.
Referendums
Three west-end school districts have referendums on Tuesday’s ballot. The Burlington Area School District is seeking voter approval to finance $43.65 million largely to build a new middle school.
The Waterford Graded School District is seeking approval to finance $24.9 million to renovate Fox River Middle School.
And the Union Grove Elementary School District is seeking approval to finance $7.99 million to build an addition and undertake other renovations at the district’s sole K-8 school building.
And, the City of Racine and Racine County are asking voters’ opinions on advisory referendums regarding marijuana.
- Every county voter will be asked the following three questions on Nov. 6:
- Should marijuana be legalized for medicinal use?
- Should marijuana be legalized and regulated for adults 21 years of age or older?
- Should marijuana sales be taxed for state and local revenue?
City of Racine residents will see four questions on their ballots:
- Should cannabis be legalized for adult recreational use in Wisconsin?
- Should cannabis be legalized for medical use in Wisconsin?
- Should cannabis sales be taxed and the revenue from such taxes be used for public education, health care, and infrastructure in Wisconsin?
- Should cannabis be decriminalized in the State of Wisconsin?
Statewide, the only thing the democrats are running on from the governor's race to the local contests is the lie that people are going to lose coverage for pre-existing conditions. They tried the same kind of scare tactic the last election cycle when they were perpetuating the lie that Ryan was going to get rid of Medicare and Social Security (remember the commercial they ran with the guy who was supposed to be Ryan pushing the old woman in the wheelchair to the edge of the cliff?). What they aren't telling the voters is that the democrat party knows doggone well that pre-existing conditions WILL BE COVERED in ANY new healthcare legislation once the disastrous law known as obamacare. So why are they pushing the "pre-existing conditions" lie? Simply because they don't want to tell the voters what they will REALLY do IF they get control again. For the governor, tony "tax 'em to the max" evers is the last hope of weac and the public employee unions in Wisconsin to get back into power. Repeal of Act 10 and Right to Work is a high priority for them. Second would be repeal of the Voter Photo I.D. law so they can go back to the good old days of stuffing the ballot box. That's were team donkey attorney general candidate josh kaul comes in. They are quick to slam Brad Schimel for not doing enough about the opiate crisis, but what they don't want let out in the open is that kaul was one of the attorneys involved in the lawsuit to try and over turn Wisconsin's Voter Photo I.D. law. He was also on the legal staff for the empty pants suit mrs. billary clinton. Then you have the draft dodger and career politician john lameman trying to get back into office. He is a sure pawn for ever's tax 'em to the max fiscal plan. Then in the U.S. senate race there is tammy "do nothing" baldwin, one of the most liberal back bencher senators in Washington. There is now doubt that baldy has hoped by now you forgot how she sat on an I.G. report of the problem of over prescribing of opioids at the Tomah VA were 3 vets died. She canned her staffer that blew the whistle on her, then baldy tries to buy her with hush money so she wouldn't let the public know why she got canned. Then in the House race you have a deadbeat dad with a rap sheet, who, when asked about the Korean situation said publically "I'll have to get up to speed on that." Well randy "tinfoil cookie duster" bryce won't have to worry about that. IF he gets elected, grandma pelosi will have him under her thumb that he won't be able to use the congressional men's room without her knowing about it and giving him permission. She will tell him what to say and when to say it. But if he is going to go to Washington, it will most likely be with a tour group. Even his own brother, a police officer in MIlwaukee, won't vote for the tinfoil cookie duster after bryce referred to cops as "terrorists". The good news is there is one way to avoid this disaster: Vote a straight Republican ticket on November 6th.
Republicans have had eight years of whining, holding votes to repeal ACA and then more whining, but still don't have a replacement for ACA. A majority of people support ACA and desperately need the 'pre-existing coverage' mandate required of insurance companies.
Walker joined 20 other republican governors suing to end ACA and the mandate. Now, a week before the election, knowing he's in trouble, had an epiphany, a come to Jesus moment; he saw his political life ending unless he could convince you the last eight years were a mirage. Magically, he now tells you he supports that coverage, yet is still party to that lawsuit. How can you trust him?
Walker cares about rich donors. How much cash have you donated?
Again the grits, as a good minion is perpetuating the "pre-existing conditions" lie for the democrat party. Yes, Wisconsin is part of the lawsuit to kill the obamanation known as obamacare. And yes when obamacare gets to the chopping block, the coverage for pre-existing conditions will be gone. But what the grits is willfully failing to tell you that any new legislation WILL HAVE coverage for pre-existing conditions. Walker is, and always HAS been on record as having the coverage in any new legislation. Telling a half truth is as good as a lie when the intent is to deceive the voters because the entire truth wouldn't fit into the democrat party lying rhetoric.
Now that "rich donors" line of swamp gas that the grits is also passing. What the grits will willfully omit to tell you that team donkey has their line of "rich donors" too. Just this past week michael "gun control" bloomberg threw in $10 million of his own cash to team donkey candidates around the country. Deception by the democrats and their minions knows no bounds.
Yes on all referendums.
I would support a ban on political advertising, it would get some money out of politics, it’s also a waste of money since the ads are misleading and meaningless.
What about the flat out lies by liberals on "pre existing " conditions....Obama care is all them and somehow their lies are a talking point pushed by the fake media right at their side... They have NO ideas, just to raise taxes and stop the momentum of a great economy...Wake up Vote Republican....and yes I am sick of the mailers...100% 3 times a week from loser liberals ...baldy, the criminal,.... and porno is ok on my watch Evers!!!
I would like to say that something needs to be done about the amount of junk mail we get from people running for whatever. Also, since these campaigns now are texting you garbage, I think it is time that the no call list be brought up and politicians and over campaign groups need to be blocked unless you donate to them or have requested information. I no longer want to be harassed by this junk. No mail, no calls and no texts anymore!
