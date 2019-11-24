What's next? Municipalities mull study of fire, EMS, and parks and recreation services

South Shore Fire Chief Robert Stedman said he does not think the next step is for “the fire chiefs to get together.”

“The next steps are for some levels of service to be determined and then costs assigned to them,” Stedman said. “And then the politicians need to decide if this is something we’re interested in. It’s not up to the fire chiefs to do that.”

Stedman said switching to a policy with the closest vehicle responding to emergencies “could be done rather quickly.”

“I’ve been saying that for six years. The closest vehicle (policy) could be done with very little cost and could be done within a matter of weeks,” Stedman said. “And I think that’s the most important priority. If we can’t work together on closest vehicle, then we’re not going to be able to do some kind of consolidation with other departments.”

Racine Fire Chief Steve Hansen was out of the office late last week and unavailable for comment.

Mason said there is a question of “who pays and who benefits?” from some of the proposed changes that needs to be answered.