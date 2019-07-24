YORKVILLE — Fans of the Green Bay Packers and good food will likely be satisfied at the Racine County Fair this year.
The 97th annual Racine County Fair starts today and continues through Sunday at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave.
Fair leadership hopes to see an increase in attendance again this year, as last year a new Bengal tiger show and a flat-track motocross race led to an increase of about 7,500 fair goers from the year before.
A new Packers fan experience, Lambeau Field Live, and some new food vendors and items are the two biggest additions at the fair this year.
Lambeau Field Live is scheduled to be open at the fair every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The free exhibit is scheduled to include appearances by former Packers players Nick Collins and Santana Dotson, who are scheduled to sign autographs and pose for pictures. Dotson is scheduled to be at the fair from 2 to 4 p.m. today to Friday, while Collins is scheduled to be present from from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Fans will be able to kick and throw footballs and do the famous Lambeau Leap. There also will also interactive Play 60 opportunities for kids as wekk as Packers Pro Shop and Packers Hall of Fame satellite locations.
Frank Lamping, a Union Grove resident who was named the 19th member of Packers Fan Hall of Fame in 2017, also is scheduled to greet fans at the event.
“You’ve got to see it,” said Fair President Jeff Busch said of the Packers Experience.
New food, returning favorites
New food vendors and items will be present at the fair this year as well.
The Corner House Supper Club, an Uptown Racine staple, will be serving up prime rib sandwiches this year. The Summit, located in Mount Pleasant, will be providing deep fried French onion soup for fair goers. Mr.P’s Grilled Cheese, which travels to fairs all across Wisconsin, will also be bringing some of its unique grilled cheese sandwiches this year.
Motorcycle and quad racing will be back at the fair as well. Last year Ken Remer, president of International Championship Events, brought the ATV racing event to the fair, which was a huge success according to fair leadership. The ATV/motorcycle races and a halftime stunt show are scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Busch said the Fair Board had some minor infrastructure work done at the fairgrounds, including updating the wash racks for the cattle barn.
“I’m looking forward to some great weather and a great turnout,” said Busch. “Every year it’s the highlight of my summer.”
The fair is coming to town
People set up for the the Racine County Fair on Monday in preparation for its opening day, Wednesday, July 24 at the Racine County Fairgrounds. The fair is open from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and runs through July 28.
