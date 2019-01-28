RACINE COUNTY — Monday's snowstorm may have brought some of the worst weather so far this year, but it is bringing out some of the best of Racine County.
Sarah Norkunas, a Racine resident who lives near the intersection of 16th Street and Lathrop Avenue, said she witnessed some true neighborly compassion right outside her front window Monday morning.
Norkunas said she saw an elderly woman driving a van get stuck taking a turn onto Lathrop Avenue. Immediately, five people — including Norkunas’ husband, Carlos Rotger — rushed to the woman’s aid and helped shovel out her van. And just minutes later, a truck came and helped tow the woman out.
The event left a strong impression on Norkunas that taught her a lesson about how the Racine community can come together to help even a complete stranger.
“There’s so much always going around about how people hate each other, and race issues, and so much going around in Racine,” Norkunas said. “It was amazing to see somebody stuck and it didn’t matter who it was or what they were doing. Everybody stopped and helped her out. … It’s what’s great about our community.”
In Mount Pleasant, Tom Karkow and Janet Hoff, the retired WRJN husband and wife news team, saw a plowing team put down some extra salt to help a stuck van get going in the 3400 block of Indiana Street.
If you have any other stories about neighbors or strangers helping each other in the snow, contact Journal Times reporter Jonathon Sadowski at jonathon.sadowski@journaltimes.com or call him at 262-631-1720.
Too bad she didn't have snow tires on that thing, wouldn't have needed any help.
