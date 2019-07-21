RACINE — In the 16 months since Cardinal Capital Management presented its $18 million plan to redevelop the former Ajax site, the project has made little progress.
Members of the Uptown Business Improvement District and a few aldermen are hoping that a Committee of the Whole meeting, tentatively scheduled for July 30, will illuminate the source of the delays.
‘Shovel-ready’ project on hold
Cardinal, which is based in West Allis and is also the developer behind the proposed lakefront YMCA reconstruction, has not signed a development agreement with the city. Nor has it acquired the Ajax property which encompasses most of the 1500 block of Clark Street in Uptown.
Uptown BID Board Chairman Linea Anthony, who has been involved in the project from the beginning, said she wants to know why this “shovel-ready” project is being held up.
“We have been told that there is an issue, and we’re not being told what that issue is,” said Anthony.
Anthony said no one in the City Development office nor any of the aldermen she’s spoken to have indicated they know why the project is on hold.
“No one has any idea why this is being stopped,” she said. “We want to clarify if there is an issue, what that issue is.”
In June, the Redevelopment Authority of Racine voted to extend Cardinal’s purchase option until Oct. 3, despite the sole “no” vote by Mayor Cory Mason. Mason stated that he had “concerns” about the project but declined to elaborate.
The Journal Times reached out to the Mayor’s office for this story but did not receive a response.
Council President Jason Meekma has tentatively scheduled a Committee of the Whole meeting for July 30, pending approval from the Mayor’s Office. Members of the Uptown BID said they hoped the meeting would be in July so City Development Director Amy Connolly, who is leaving in August for a new job in Fort Worth, Texas, can be part of the conversation. Meekma said he plans to meet with the mayor after committee meetings on Monday to discuss the details of the meeting.
As of Friday, Meekma was under the impression that the “meat” of the discussion will be held in closed session since it pertains to a pending development. Whether members of the Uptown BID will be able to sit in on the closed session discussion is unclear.
“We’re trying to include as many people as possible,” said Meekma. “I hope (the meeting) is a step to move (the project) forward.”
Anthony said she wants to see the project come to fruition not just because it would bring new life to Uptown, revitalize the neighborhoods and be a significant investment, but also because it combines market-rate units and subsidized units. Anthony said that would be a huge benefit for those who work full time but just don’t earn as much as others.
“They would be able to live in the same wonderful project as anyone else,” said Anthony. “This is the kind of mentality that we want to have in the City of Racine: great housing for all.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.