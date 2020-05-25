× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — “When I was a child at a parade with my family, I remember a car driving past that read ‘Gold Star Mothers.’ I recall asking my dad: ‘Why are they Gold Star Mothers?’ He told me that they were mothers who had a child who had been killed while serving in a war.

There they were with their white outfits, Gold Star Mother hats and white gloves, looking so very proud and strong,” Lisa Bixler said. “After that year, I never saw that car pass without a lump in my throat and tears in my eyes. It didn’t seem proper to wave at them, so instead I blew them kisses.”

She didn’t know that on Christmas Eve 2006, she would become a Gold Star Mother.

Bixler’s dad, John Neufeld, is a Marine. He shared a “special bond” with Bixler’s son Evan.

Evan had wanted to enlist in the military immediately after graduating from Park High School in 2003. After working with recruiters, he was twice rejected because of pre-existing conditions.

One recruiter told Evan: “I’ve seen people work harder to get out of the Army than you are working to get into the Army.”

On June 5, 2005, Army Spc. Eric Poelman was killed in Baghdad by an improvised explosive device. Poelman and Evan were set to enlist together, but Evan’s first two unsuccessful attempts nixed that plan.

Soon after, Evan told his parents he was going to try enlisting a third time. When Lisa asked if Poelman’s death had anything to do with it, Evan said it didn’t. “I don’t want to be 30 years old and wonder: What if?” he told his mom.

“Evan’s dreams came true,” Lisa said.

Evan completed basic training and advanced infantry training at Fort Benning, Georgia, in summer 2006. At Fort Benning, Evan got the nickname “Ton of Fun” for his exuberance and good mood throughout training — an experience fewer than 1 in 5 recruits make it through, according to Military.com.

Evan underwent further training in Germany and became part of the 1st Infantry Division. The day after Halloween, he was deployed to Iraq.

Then, on Christmas Eve 2006, Army Pvt. Evan Bixler was killed. He was 21.

“My mind could not register what I was seeing when I answered the knock at the door on Dec. 24, 2006. Two U.S. Army soldiers were there to inform us that our Evan had been killed in Iraq,” Lisa said. “That day ushered me into an unwanted membership of the American Gold Star Mothers, a group no mother ever hopes to be a part of…

“Little did I know that one day Memorial Day would take on a whole new meaning for me and my family. How could I imagine that ‘Taps,’ which I had heard played many times before, would make me tear up and take my breath away? Or that the firing of 21-gun salute would bring me to my knees?”

For Lisa, Memorial Day means remembering her son. It means remembering Eric Poelman. It doesn’t mean a parade or day off of work. It means remembering the men and women who died while serving the country.

“I cannot forget walking into the funeral home for Evan’s memorial service,” Lisa said. In front of her stood two Gold Star Mothers. They had traveled from Milwaukee for the service to “share in our pain and sorrow. Pain and sorrow only they knew all too well…

“Over the years, they were my beacons, someone to guide me and encourage me as I found my way on this new path before me.

“I am encouraged and inspired by so many Gold Star Mothers. We live to honor the commitment, dedication and sacrifice our babies so freely gave. Every day is Memorial Day for a Gold Star family.

“Please remember those that gave the ultimate sacrifice. Say their names. For as long as their names are spoken, they remain with us.”

