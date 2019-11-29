What makes a dog a menace? First appeal made under Sturtevant's new vicious animal ordinance

Lamster’s report indicates that Villalpando told her that Swart had just pulled up outside his home and let his unleashed dogs out of his vehicle.

Lamster wrote that Villalpando said Blitz charged him as he stood outside his own residence in the 2900 block of 87th Street, which is close to Swart’s home. And he voiced concern that if he had had his current dog, Tootsie, with him, Blitz would have killed it.

However, Lamster’s report also indicates that when she spoke with Swart, he invited her into his home and showed her surveillance video which showed Blitz momentarily visiting Villalpando — but not charging or attacking. She wrote, “I do not believe that Blitz was running in an aggressive manner due to seeing his tail wag; it appeared to be more of (a) playful run. I then saw Blitz run up to Villalpando and sniff his jacket. Blitz then ran back to the Swarts’ front yard.”

Lamster added, “I informed Swart that the dogs have to be leashed or able to be under voice control to not run away. Swart did say that when he called for Blitz he came back right away.”

A menace?