What local poll workers are instructed to do if the state thinks you moved

A conservative law firm suing the Wisconsin Elections Commission claims that the WEC has broken the law in its attempt to make sure people don’t erroneously lose their voter registration. It's a case that has slowly become a drawn-out legal battle.
In the middle of all this are voters who value the integrity of American elections, but some of them are losing faith in the electoral process as a result of this partisan controversy — especially since some of them are being negatively affected by wrongly losing their voter registration.
The question at the center of the debate is whether people whom the state thinks might have changed address should lose their voter registration quickly, or if the state should wait longer to confirm whether those people have actually moved.
In the middle of last year, Wisconsin compiled a “Movers List” of people who had possibly had changed addresses; it was compiled by comparing the list of registered voters with other government lists. This was the second time the state has done this; the first time was in 2017.
Jessie Garcia, 68, of Racine, said his name was incorrectly removed from voter rolls three years ago because the state thought he had moved, even though he had not moved.
Because of that experience, Garcia said, “I think they’re doing something fishy."
Anthony Bonfiglio, 71, also of Racine, found out recently he is not currently registered to vote. He doesn’t know why, considering he hasn't moved from his Grand Avenue home and has “voted in every major election” for 50 years.
“It was shocking,” Bonfiglio said. “It sounds like they don’t want me to vote,” even though he still plans to re-register and continue participating in elections.
“It’s kind of frustrating,” Garcia added. “I was kind of freaked out,” adding that this made him feel like it was “incredibly difficult and frustrating to vote.”
Watermarks and postcards
The number of names at risk of being removed from state voter rolls is in flux, even as the court case slowly progresses.
When the current Movers List was first compiled, there were more than 234,000 names on it. But now there are fewer than 210,000.
One thing that has brought the number down is the City of Racine confirming that more people had actually moved.
After the state sent a mailer to everyone on the list over the summer, a number of those letters were found to be undeliverable.
The City of Racine then “went above and beyond,” city spokesman Shannon Powell said, by sending a follow-up letter to those “undeliverable” addresses of people who may have moved. If the second letter was returned to sender as undeliverable, then the voter would be removed from the local rolls.
You have free articles remaining.
“You would have to be undeliverable two times to be removed,” City Clerk Tara Coolidge explained.
Another matter that could affect the names on the list is what will happen at polling places on Tuesday, when some primary elections will take place (the first election of 2020), and in other upcoming elections. There will be municipal and school elections and the Wisconsin presidential primary on April 7, a legislative primary in August and a general election in November, during which voters will cast ballots for president, among other races.
Here is what is supposed to happen regarding possible “movers” at polling places, according to instructions sent to municipal clerks by the Wisconsin Elections Commission:
If someone’s name is removed from Wisconsin’s database of registered voters, why does it matter if they can just reregister when they show up to vote? We asked some experts to weigh in.
1. If somebody is on the Movers List, their name has not been removed from voter rolls yet. Instead, their names are singled out with a watermark that says “Have you moved?” next to their names in poll books. So, if somebody on the Movers List shows up to vote, a poll worker should know immediately.
2. At this point, the poll worker is instructed by the state to ask “Do you certify this is still your current home address?” while indicating the appropriate address. If the voter replies that that is still their home address, then they will be asked to sign the poll book and will be able to vote as normal.
“If they haven’t moved,” Burlington City Clerk Diahnn Halbach said, “then they just sign the poll book and can go vote.”
If they say they have moved, then they will be asked to re-register with their new address. If that new address is located in a different voting ward, then the individual may have to vote at a different location.
3. After Election Day, those re-registrations will be added to the state voter rolls and the people who confirmed they had not moved will be removed from the Movers List, thus preventing them from having their names removed.
“We are following those instructions to a T,” Coolidge said, and that message was echoed by Halbach.
95% accurate
No one thinks the Movers List is perfect.
The Journal Times spoke with one woman on the list who has lived at the same Superior Street home for more than two decades.
Lucas Vebber, an attorney with the conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty, admits that the Movers List is approximately 95% accurate, meaning that 1 in about every 20 names that incorrectly lose their voter registration.
The first time the state carried out a so-called “voter purge” like this, thousands of people (including, it appears, Garcia) across the state arrived at polling places to find that their names had erroneously been removed, WEC Public Information Officer Reid Magney said. Vebber doesn’t think this should be much of an issue, considering how it is possible to re-register at polling places on Election Day.
This time around, the WEC planned to wait six elections to remove names. If someone on the Movers List had not voted in any election by April 2021, then their name would be removed.
Vebber said that, even if the system is imperfect, the law requires the names to be removed 30 days after the state sent out mailers to everyone on the list because the state had received “sufficient reliable information” that the voters had moved. If the intended recipients of the letter never replied, then their names should come off; although some have argued that the Movers List was not compiled with “sufficient reliable information.”
Magney said that WILL misinterpreted the law, leading to the current legal battle that is now with the Wisconsin Court of Appeals.