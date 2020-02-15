What local poll workers are instructed to do if the state thinks you moved

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“You would have to be undeliverable two times to be removed,” City Clerk Tara Coolidge explained.

Another matter that could affect the names on the list is what will happen at polling places on Tuesday, when some primary elections will take place (the first election of 2020), and in other upcoming elections. There will be municipal and school elections and the Wisconsin presidential primary on April 7, a legislative primary in August and a general election in November, during which voters will cast ballots for president, among other races.

Here is what is supposed to happen regarding possible “movers” at polling places, according to instructions sent to municipal clerks by the Wisconsin Elections Commission:

What is the effect if a voter incorrectly loses their voter registration? If someone’s name is removed from Wisconsin’s database of registered voters, why does it matter if they can just reregister when they show up to vote? We asked some experts to weigh in.

1. If somebody is on the Movers List, their name has not been removed from voter rolls yet. Instead, their names are singled out with a watermark that says “Have you moved?” next to their names in poll books. So, if somebody on the Movers List shows up to vote, a poll worker should know immediately.