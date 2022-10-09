What it’s like to hear voices

RACINE — You’re driving down a lightly trafficked road. A voice yells “STOP!” You’re probably going to slam on the brakes instinctively, right?

What if that voice isn’t real? What if it’s really hard to tell the difference?

That’s the experience of many who suffer from schizophrenia and other diseases that cause auditory hallucinations. It’s like being in a crowded room forever.

Sleeping in a crowded room As most anyone can attest, it’s hard to fall asleep when there are noises or people talking constantly. For those experiencing auditory hallucinations, they can’t leave the room to find peace and quiet. The voices are ceaseless. As such, four out of five schizophrenia patients report having some level of insomnia. Lack of sleep in turn makes the mental illness more potent.

Hallucinations are among humankind’s most misunderstood afflictions. They can be temporary, and not only resulting from drug use or schizophrenia.

Sheri Hess, NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Racine County’s outreach coordinator, said she briefly experienced visual hallucinations, perceiving the floor to be melting underneath the door when her mental health reached a low point after the passing of one of her parents.

“I know it wasn’t real, but they were real to me,” Hess recalled. Hess has bipolar disorder, but she had never experienced such a delusion before or since. Hallucinations also can occur for those who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and dementia.

Hess, along with NAMI Racine County Support and Resource Advocate Mary Wilson, lead “Hearing Voices,” an interactive training that aims to replicate the experience of those who suffer from auditory hallucinations, and also develop empathy and understanding in those who are considered neurotypical.

In “Hearing Voices,” participants put on headphones and are asked to perform simple tasks like word searches and answering questions from one of the coordinators. But the headphones are playing a series of voices, some comforting, some constantly insulting, saying things like “You’re so stupid” or giving impossible commands like “Stop your eyes moving; stop it!”

Training NAMI Wisconsin describes “Hearing Voices” trainings like this: “Experience for yourself what it’s like to have auditory hallucinations. This interactive workshop enlightens participants, breaks stigma surrounding mental illness and encourages compassion.” Learn more by contacting NAMI Racine County Outreach Coordinator Sheri Hess at shess@namiracine.org or by calling 262-637-6200.

When a Journal Times reporter and others took part in a “Hearing Voices” seminar last week during Mental Illness Awareness Week, NAMI Racine County Executive Director Bridget Munson noted that she kept feeling the impulse to turn the volume down before catching herself, remembering that “that was the point.” For those who have auditory hallucinations, there is no escaping it.

“You can’t turn it off. You can’t control the volume,” Wilson said of hallucinations.

Among the groups Hess and Wilson train are police officers, for whom being able to recognize mental illness — and empathize with those experiencing a psychotic break — is especially important.

A police officer who underwent the training, Hess said, foolishly listened to the audio while driving home one day and did instinctively slam on the brakes when a voice yelled “STOP!” Luckily, no one was tailgating him and no accident occurred. He learned his lesson and stopped listening to the recording in the car.

The darting eyes typical of someone suffering from schizophrenia could be perceived as someone thinking about turning to violence or fleeing, when in reality it’s just something they can’t help doing.

The eye movement of someone with schizophrenia is often described as “saccadic,” which is characterized as “rapid, ballistic movements of the eyes that abruptly change the point of fixation” in the textbook “Neuroscience.”

By recognizing this, officers may then be better able to work with an individual struggling to grasp reality, rather than immediately (and incorrectly) identifying that person as a drug addict or someone who is more dangerous than they actually are. The individual could be diverted to a treatment center, rather than jail.

The audio used by NAMI in the “Hearing Voices” training was developed by Dr. Patricia Deegan, a psychologist and researcher who was first diagnosed with schizophrenia as a teen. According to Deegan’s CommonGround Program, “The Hearing Distressing Voices Simulation is a groundbreaking, empathy-building experience which helps students, mental health professionals and first responders understand the challenges and strengths of people who experience psychosis.”

A sign of how much researchers and the public alike don’t understand about the brain is that schizophrenia is associated with too much release of dopamine and serotonin, two drugs often associated with feelings of happiness. But when the brain is pointlessly releasing too much of those drugs — like it does in brains afflicted with schizophrenia — hallucinations are created; probably, the research is inconclusive.

Those who experience hallucinations often find coping mechanisms. A friend of Wilson’s always wears a hat, allowing her to pull down the brim and cover her eyes in order to cut down on stimulus that may become overstimulating.

Pat Bohon, NAMI Racine County’s board chairman, talked about how stressful the exercise was for just half an hour, but then noted how much more stressful it must be to live with that “hour after hour.” It’s no wonder approximately 40% of those diagnosed with schizophrenia are also diagnosed with depression.

Something that’s often said about bullying and verbal abuse is that, “If someone tells you something enough times, you start to believe it, even if it isn’t true.” When it comes to dealing with school bullies, you could be faced with “You’re a loser” and “You’re ugly” a few times a day. If the voices are telling you abusive or harmful things, they wouldn’t stop when you get off the bus at home.

The suicide rate among those with schizophrenia is somewhere between 4% and 13%, approximately 500 times higher than it is for the total population.