CALEDONIA — For issues such as the fate of the neighborhood pond in the Auburn Hills subdivision, Caledonia Trustee Dale Stillman said that homeowners should use their neighborhood homeowners association (HOA) to address the issue, not local government.
Investopedia defines an HOA as a regulatory group “in a subdivision, planned community or condominium that makes and enforces rules for the properties and their residents. Those who purchase property within an HOA’s jurisdiction automatically become members and are required to pay dues, known as HOA fees.”
Dues range widely by neighborhood association. Shared costs often include mowing and pest control in community areas, insurance and any legal costs. HOA fees can become more expensive if the majority of the homeowners agree, usually via a vote, to have additional community amenities, such as a pool or private security.
Basically, HOAs allow homeowners in certain neighborhoods to have some control over what is allowed and what is not allowed on and around their properties.
For instance, earlier this year, the Gifford Woods Homeowners Association near Gifford School acquired an attorney to inform the Village of Caledonia that the sidewalk connecting the neighborhood to the school property is the property of the HOA and should only be used by Gifford Woods residents. The association did that to try to prohibit families from parking in their neighborhood before and after school.
Who controls association?
However, the Auburn Hills HOA has not been active for at least five years and it’s currently controlled by the developers, not the homeowners.
In a lot of neighborhoods, HOAs are controlled by the developer until a certain number of homes have actually been built.
Homeowners claim that the developers haven’t let them become involved in the association’s decision-making or released detailed financial statements showing how their dues are being spent. The developers have said they are planning on having a meeting in October or November to discuss getting homeowners involved.
Ray Leffler, the owner of Newport, said that it’s often challenging to find anyone who is willing to volunteer to be part of a HOA.
But this pond situation is one of the reasons neighborhood associations exist, so that nobody feels the need to turn to local government to preserve their backyard views.
