What is the living wage in Racine County? MIT has the answers

To reach that same level of purchasing power in 2019, adjusting for inflation and other factors, the national minimum wage would have had to be $11.53, Mississippi's Clarion Ledger reported — and that doesn't adjust for cost of living in different areas, like in cities where the cost of living is higher.

As such, should the minimum wage be raised to the current supposed “living wage” of approximately $15/hour and periodically adjust to remain at that level of purchasing power — as President Joe Biden and many Democrats, particularly U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan of Madison, had advocated for — the floor full-time income for American workers will have never been higher in the history of the country.

But doing so would likely have significant consequences.