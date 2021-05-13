What is the living wage in Racine County? MIT has the answers

The famed Massachusetts Institute of Technology defines a living wage as “the hourly rate that an individual in a household must earn to support his or herself and their family. The assumption is the sole provider is working full-time — 2,080 hours per year.”
The federal minimum wage, in effect in Wisconsin, is $7.25 per hour.
According to the MIT’s Living Wage Calculator (livingwage.mit.edu), which is updated yearly based on an area’s standard costs of food, child care, heath care, housing, transportation and taxes:
IN RACINE COUNTY
- For one adult with no children, the living wage is $13.86.
- For one adult with two children, the living wage is $39.25.
- For two adults with two children and both adults working, the living wage would be $21.56.
- For two adults with two children and only one adult working, the living wage would be $21.56.
IN THE CITY OF RACINE
- For one adult with no children, the living wage is $13.68.
- For one adult with two children, the living wage is $39.07.
- For two adults with two children and both adults working, the living wage would be $25.62.
- For two adults with two children and only one adult working, the living wage would be $33.12.
FOR MADISON
- For one adult with no children, the living wage is $14.41.
- For one adult with two children, the living wage is $43.10.
- For two adults with two children and both adults working, the living wage would be $23.49.
- For two adults with two children and only one adult working, the living wage would be $32.77.
FOR MILWAUKEE-WAUKESHA-WEST ALLIS
- For one adult with no children, the living wage is $14.15.
- For one adult with two children, the living wage is $41.17.
- For two adults with two children and both adults working, the living wage would be $22.52.
- For two adults with two children and only one adult working, the living wage would be $31.26.
A $15 minimum would be unprecedented
The purchasing power of the U.S. minimum wage peaked in 1968 when it was $1.60/hour, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
That rate is, of course, not adjusted for inflation.
To reach that same level of purchasing power in 2019, adjusting for inflation and other factors, the national minimum wage would have had to be $11.53, Mississippi’s Clarion Ledger reported — and that doesn’t adjust for cost of living in different areas, like in cities where the cost of living is higher.(tncms-asset)70160304-0329-11e5-a3bf-00163ec2aa77[3](/tncms-asset)
As such, should the minimum wage be raised to the current supposed “living wage” of approximately $15/hour and periodically adjust to remain at that level of purchasing power — as President Joe Biden and many Democrats, particularly U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan of Madison, had advocated for — the floor full-time income for American workers will have never been higher in the history of the country.
But doing so would likely have significant consequences.
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office reported earlier this year that raising the U.S. minimum wage to $15 an hour would lead to 1.4 million American jobs lost, even if 900,000 Americans would simultaneously no longer be living in poverty. That study was widely cited, and soon after it was reported on Biden loosened up on his push for a $15 minimum.
Wages and the ‘working poor’
Regarding that statistic, Stephanie Luce, a professor in the School of Labor and Urban Studies at City University of New York, told the History Channel in 2019: “Poverty of that period (in the 1960s) tended to be more of an issue of unemployment, rather than low-wage working poverty.”
In 2016, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 7.6 million individuals (more than 2% of the total population and nearly 5% of the country’s working population) worked at least 27 weeks of the year but still had incomes below the poverty line — thus becoming considered “the working poor.”