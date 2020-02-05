What is the effect if a voter incorrectly loses their voter registration?

Wisconsin is one of only 21 states where it is possible to register on Election Day. So, if someone’s name is removed from Wisconsin’s database of registered voters, why does it matter if they can just reregister when they show up to vote?

This question has been at the center of a heated and partisan debate in Madison.

Are you on the state voter purge list? Click here to find out. 232,579 names are on the state voter purge list. But several people on the list have not moved at all, a Journal Times investigation found.

Mike Brown, the deputy director of progressive advocacy group One Wisconsin Now, thinks it’s a big issue regarding citizens’ access to their right to vote if more than 232,000 names are removed, especially if some of them should remain on voter rolls.

Brown pointed out that, even if someone is able to reregister, there’s a good chance they don’t have all of the proper documentation with them when they go to the polls. Thus, after waiting in line to vote and finding out they need to reregister, then waiting in line to reregister and finding out they don’t have all the proper documentation, they would need to go home to find the appropriate paperwork, then come back, reregister, and then actually get back in line to vote.