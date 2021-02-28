What is programmatic advertising and how does it work?

Have you ever scrolled through an online news website and wondered why are you seeing certain ads? As a pet owner, are you seeing ads for dog food? Or, as a parent, are you seeing ads for diapers? When planning a vacation, you might start seeing ads for hotels and flights.

These ads are in all likelihood appearing because of programmatic advertising.

Programmatic advertising is the use of software algorithms to purchase digital ad space on web, audio, and television streaming platforms, as well as in-game apps.

This kind of advertising allows marketing professionals to target ads to individuals based on their demographic information, browsing behavior and search habits.

Programmatic advertising is effective and it is growing in popularity. In a recent report by eMarketer, Programmatic ad spending is expected to increase by over 24% in 2021.

What type of ad space can be purchased programmatically?