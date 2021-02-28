 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What is programmatic advertising and how does it work?
0 comments

What is programmatic advertising and how does it work?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Have you ever scrolled through an online news website and wondered why are you seeing certain ads? As a pet owner, are you seeing ads for dog food? Or, as a parent, are you seeing ads for diapers? When planning a vacation, you might start seeing ads for hotels and flights.

These ads are in all likelihood appearing because of programmatic advertising.

Programmatic advertising is the use of software algorithms to purchase digital ad space on web, audio, and television streaming platforms, as well as in-game apps.

This kind of advertising allows marketing professionals to target ads to individuals based on their demographic information, browsing behavior and search habits.

Programmatic advertising is effective and it is growing in popularity. In a recent report by eMarketer, Programmatic ad spending is expected to increase by over 24% in 2021.

What type of ad space can be purchased programmatically?

The ad space purchased through these buying methods have three main categories – display, video, and native. Display ads are usually placed at the header, footer, or sidebar of a web-page. Video ads can appear before, during, or after other video content. Native ads have many formats as they take on the form and feel of the environment the ads appear.

Is programmatic advertising right for my business?

Marketing professionals and small business owners in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties have likely weighed the benefits of using programmatic advertising in their marketing plans.

If your business’s advertising goals involve building brand awareness and increasing website traffic, then programmatic advertising could be a tactic to add to your marketing strategy.

The targeting and real-time success measurement capabilities make programmatic advertising an effective tactic for getting the right message to the right audience.

Our team at Wisconn Valley Media Group is ready to help you decide if programmatic advertising or another digital tactic is a good choice to achieve your marketing goals. If you are interested in learning more about programmatic advertising, contact me at craig.grove@lee.net or call me at 262-656-6248.

Craig Grove is an advertising account executive/digital specialist in the Wisconn Valley Media Group. Amplified Digital contributed to this report.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden scores win as House passes COVID-19 relief plan

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Burlington High teacher under investigation encouraged students to not wear masks
Local News

Burlington High teacher under investigation encouraged students to not wear masks

  • 6 min to read

Prior to being placed under investigation for directing students to consider debunked election fraud theories, school district records show that Burlington High School teacher Jeff Taff urged students to examine COVID-19 conspiracy theories that the public health crisis is a hoax, that vaccines are harmful, that death totals related to the pandemic are inflated, and that the Democratic Party along with other "global elites" including Bill Gates manufactured the crisis.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News