What is an "unsummit"? The Latino Chamber of Commerce of SE Wis. just had one in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Latino Chamber of Commerce of Southeastern Wisconsin convened an economic “unsummit” on Thursday for Racine, Kenosha, and Walworth counties at the Delta Hotels Racine.

Nelson Soler, president and CEO of Multicultural Entrepreneurial Institute and a board member for the LCCSW, explained that an “unsummit” was an nontraditional model for bringing people together.

At a typical summit, he said, a panel would gather and the audience would be allowed to ask a few questions at the end, one group imparting information on another.

For Thursday’s unsummit, there was an exchange of information, mutual dialogue, between those with resources and those seeking the resources, such as representatives from the state who utilize contracts for projects and small business owners seeking to obtain such contracts.

Soler explained the model allowed those “seeking resources to clarify what their needs are and get the resource holders to clarify what they offer.”

The event featured remarks by Gov. Tony Evers, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, state Rep. Greta Neubauer and others.

Engagement

The unsummit provided a series of engagement circles for conversations on topics such as workforce and talent development, business opportunities for small businesses, access to healthcare, real estate/homeownership, and access to competitively priced capital.

“What this event hopes is to start a dialogue for social and economic change,” Soler said. “We’re trying to increase inclusion.”

Inclusion, he said, includes “a health system that incorporates and is culturally sensitive to our population, a real estate market that understands our needs and understands how we view a real estate transaction, a market that understands us as a thriving community rather than a community that is lacking in resources.”

For that to happen, information must be exchanged among groups of people, rather than having one group talking at another, he said.

Influence The Latino population represents an estimated 7.1% of the people living in Wisconsin and approximately 57% of that population lives in the southeastern part of the state. Soler called the population the most significant ethnic minority in the southeastern region and added: “We account for the net population growth.”

Joining forces

The Latino Chamber has joined forces with the Latino Entrepreneurial Network for an effort they call Mas Fuertes (“stronger”).

Together, the organizations have been the recipient of $4.22 million, which was part of the $86 million in grants Evers pledged to the Diverse Business Assistance and Diverse Business Investment Grant Programs.

The intent was to support small businesses in communities that were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

The Latino Network will utilize $1.574 million to focus on outreach while the Latino Chamber will focus on technical assistance and lending for small businesses and entrepreneurial efforts, Soler said.

He described the effort as “grassroots, knocking on doors, and trying to assess what businesses need and helping them realize their dreams.”

The efforts of the Latino Chamber received a boost on Thursday from Meijer, which donated $55,500. The Chamber also received $25,000 from American Family Insurance.

