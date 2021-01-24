 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What happens to leftover vaccines at end of the day? How come random members of public have been vaccinated?
0 comments
topical alert top story
COVID-19 VACCINE ROLLOUT

What happens to leftover vaccines at end of the day? How come random members of public have been vaccinated?

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak California

Farm workers wait in line to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 21 at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. Similar sights have been seen around the world as long lines form while people become desperate to be vaccinated.

 Jae C. Hong, Associated Press

What happens with “leftover” coronavirus vaccines at the end of the day?

Unlike other vaccines, such as those for chickenpox or HPV, of which there is an abundance, the supply of COVID-19 vaccine remains scarce. Only select groups of people are able to get vaccinated right now, because there aren’t enough doses to go around.

Both the federal government and the companies making vaccines — Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — have been accused of overpromising what can be delivered, leading to a sluggish, behind-schedule start to the vaccination effort.

Despite the limits, some outside the scheduled groupings of health care workers, first responders, those living in group settings and the elderly have been able to get vaccinated. How?

Once the highly sensitive vials of vaccine doses are removed from refrigeration, they move closer to becoming useless; that’s why a Grafton pharmacist is believed to have been rendered hundreds of doses of vaccine useless simply by leaving them out overnight.

Another problem is that once a vial is removed from refrigeration and is prepared to be administered, it cannot go back into the fridge or freezer.

Julie Willems Van Dijk, DHS Deputy Secretary

Willems Van Dijk

“You have to use every dose in that vial … absolutely don’t throw it in the garbage,” Julie Willems Van Dijk, acting secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, said Thursday during a call with reporters. “This is a precious resource. We don’t want any of it wasted. It is a very fragile resource.”

Each vial of Pfizer’s vaccine was expected to contain enough for five doses, but there is actually enough serum for six doses per vial. Moderna vials usually contain 10 to 11 doses.

So, what happens if, at the end of the day, there’s still one to four doses left in a vial? Or, at busier vaccination sites, what if there are 50 vials that have been opened but weren’t empty?

“What we have asked our vaccinators (hospitals, pharmacies or local health departments) to do is find someone who wants the vaccine and get it in their arm, preferably someone who is in one of the eligible groups,” Willems Van Dijk said, “but if that is not possible — look around and find someone who does want to receive vaccine ….

Even as vaccinators set up appointment lists for vaccinations daily, “it is very hard to predict exactly how many vaccines you’re going to use in a day,” Willems Van Dijk said.

What many Wisconsin health departments have done with extra vaccines is contact police departments to send officers over, or have waiting lists of members of the public to call to come to the site immediately.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

For the City of Racine Public Health Department, there’s a waitlist of health care workers not affiliated with traditional health care systems who are contacted when end-of-vial doses come available.

Dottie-Kay Bowersox

Bowersox

“It is imperative,” Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox said in an email, “that any dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine not be wasted or discarded. The vaccines are fragile and have strict freezing, refrigeration, thawing, mixing, and timeline qualifications to ensure its viability. To guarantee utilization within these restrictions, additional waiting lists of individuals who can be contacted immediately when an opening becomes available are added to our already scheduled daily appointments within the categories outlined by DHS.”

Mad dash

Sometimes there’s more of a rush to get shots in arms so that no doses go to waste.

As the Associated Press reported last week: “Fortune struck one man in the bakery aisle at the supermarket. Two others were working the night shift at a Subway sandwich shop. Yet another was plucked from a list of 15,000 hopefuls.

“With millions of Americans waiting for their chance to get the coronavirus vaccine, a lucky few are getting bumped to the front of the line as clinics scramble to get rid of extra, perishable doses at the end of the day.

“It is often a matter of being in the right place at the right time.”

In some cases, those standing on street corners near clinics were offered vaccinations. In one odd case in New York, an alert spread on the messaging platform WhatsApp on Jan. 14 that there might be a couple hundred vaccine doses needing to be used within the next couple hours. Almost immediately, hundreds lined up in cars and on sidewalks in Brooklyn — proof of the eagerness some Americans have to be vaccinated.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
550 Wisconsin National Guard troops in D.C. for Inauguration Day; first deployment there since Civil War
Local News

550 Wisconsin National Guard troops in D.C. for Inauguration Day; first deployment there since Civil War

550 Wisconsin National Guard troops were on the ground in D.C. to support Wednesday's inauguration. It was the first time since the Civil War the Wisconsin National Guard was deployed to D.C. for something "besides for ceremonial purposes."

For Spc. Shane Kieslich, a native of Union Grove who is currently studying international business at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, it was his first time in D.C. since he was in seventh grade.

+2
WATCH & LISTEN: Self-taught 21-year-old blues guitarist from Racine is a finalist in national competition
Local News

WATCH & LISTEN: Self-taught 21-year-old blues guitarist from Racine is a finalist in national competition

"I used to listen to the radio on my way to the barbershop every weekend, they had this program called the Saturday Morning Blues Brunch," remembers Stephen Hull of the car rides that planted his love for the blues when he was 14.

Seven years later, now 21 and a self-taught guitarist, Hull's band — The Stephen Hull Experience, a blues-rock group based in Racine — is now a finalist for a national music competition.

+5
Steil says Biden's order stalling construction on Keystone Pipeline cost Wisconsinites their jobs
Local News

Steil says Biden's order stalling construction on Keystone Pipeline cost Wisconsinites their jobs

Even if more clean-energy jobs are coming in the next four years and beyond, “I don’t know if that’s a lot of solace to the men and women who lost their jobs this week that there might be a potential future job,” U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil said during a Friday morning press conference in Racine County. “A future job doesn’t pay the mortgage. It doesn’t pay the rent. It doesn’t cover the grocery bill.”

How those 65 and older will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Racine County
Local News

How those 65 and older will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Racine County

Don't expect the vaccination rollout to fly by quickly, however. According to CRCHD: "For those ages 65+, please note there are 28,822 residents of Racine County and 700,000 residents of Wisconsin who fall into the 65+ age group but Wisconsin is only receiving about 70,000 first doses per week. Not everyone in this age group will be able to be vaccinated immediately so we appreciate everyone’s patience."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News