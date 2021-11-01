Part 1 of a series

RACINE — For people having mental health crises, there’s often no place for them to go. That’s why, so often, they end up in jail.

According to a 2010 study by the Treatment Advocacy Center, there are as many as three seriously mentally ill people in jails and prisons for every one in a hospital.

There used to be asylums throughout the United States. In 1955, according to the TAC study, there was one psychiatric bed for every 300 Americans. In 2005, there was one psychiatric bed for every 3,000 Americans.

They’ve been removed from the American landscape without a replacement.

Racine County Insane Asylum

The location where the Racine County Insane Asylum sat — later known as the Gatliff Asylum, then the High Ridge Health Care Center of Racine County — has now become a busy thoroughfare.

The High Ridge Centre, the now-vacant mini-mall next to Home Depot along Green Bay Road, replaced the asylum after it was torn down in the late 1980s. The pond frequented by migrating geese near the corner of Green Bay Road and 21st Street, near a Culver’s, is the same pond that had been outside the asylum.

The Racine County Insane Asylum started out as a poorhouse in the late 19th century. In February 1904, after the facility became an asylum, it burned down in a fire.

A nationally circulated newspaper report from the time includes the headline “Mad patients out in the cold: Half-Clad Men and Women Wander About in Snow While Asylum Burns. Sixty inmates are missing.” At the time, between 130 and 200 people were living there.

It was rebuilt and, in 1918, there was again an addition of a poorhouse. Later, it also housed tuberculosis patients.

By the time it was shut down for good prior to 1986, more than 200 people were reportedly living there — all were moved to the county-run Ridgewood Care Center on Wood Road, which is still open as a nursing home.

Present day

What is believed to be Wisconsin’s first mental hospital is still open, and remains the state’s largest mental health facility: the Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison. According to AsylumProjects.org, it had a peak patient population of 2,528 in 1950. Today there are fewer than 300 patients at Mendota.

Most, if not all, Mendota residents were ordered there through the criminal justice system. Tamir Williams, a 33-year-old barber from Racine, was ordered there last month after being found not competent to stand trial; he allegedly admitted to having killed 21-year-old Andre Sandoval on Aug. 28 in Mount Pleasant following a fee dispute over a haircut Williams gave Sandoval.

In 2014, state legislators nearly closed Mendota — looking to move all of its inmate/patients to the 170-bed Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh — but backed off after law enforcement leaders spoke up, saying it would be too much of a burden on officers to drive suspects halfway across the state.

Now, Mendota is being expanded to accommodate a larger youth population as Wisconsin’s youthful-offender facilities are shut down.

Besides Winnebago and Mendota, there’s the 350-bed Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center in Mauston, where sexually violent men who have been convicted are held.

But in Wisconsin, that’s it. The three combine to have about 780 occupied beds.

Ascension Health’s Wisconsin Avenue facility, formerly known as St. Luke’s, has 22 adult and 10 inpatient beds for mental illness and substance abuse — which still leaves the Racine area with only 32 inpatient beds compared to the hundreds that were available at the asylum.

Private mental health hospitals are expensive.

“Many of the private mental health hospitals still in operation do not accept insurance and can cost upwards of $30,000 per month … For many low-income patients, Medicaid is the only path to mental health care, but a provision in the law prevents the federal government from paying for long-term care in an institution,” NPR reported in 2017 following an interview with Dominic Sisti, director of the Scattergood Program for Applied Ethics of Behavioral Health Care at the University of Pennsylvania. “As such, there’s really no option for poor people with severe mental health issues.”

Mental illness can also lead to poverty, and poverty can lead to mental illness. “Poverty is both a cause of mental health problems and a consequence,” notes a 2020 study in Glasgow, Scotland, by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. “Poverty in childhood and among adults can cause poor mental health through social stresses, stigma and trauma. Equally, mental health problems can lead to impoverishment through loss of employment or underemployment, or fragmentation of social relationships.”

The closure of mental health facilities rather than open new ones has continued to be a trend.

Wisconsin had 558 inpatient psychiatric beds in 2010, but only had 458 in 2016, according to the Treatment Advocacy Center.

According to a 2010 TAC report: “Emptying America’s mental hospitals without ensuring that the discharged patients received appropriate treatment in the community has been an egregious mistake. For the approximately half of discharged patients who have ended up homeless or in jails and prisons, it has been a personal tragedy. Although deinstitutionalization was well intentioned, the failure to provide for the treatment needs of the patients has turned this policy into one of the greatest social disasters of the 20th century. It is an ongoing disaster because states are continuing to close psychiatric hospital beds, with present administrators of state mental health programs seemingly oblivious to the problems they are causing.”

“My perspective, both as a historian and as a clinician, is that the question ‘Should we bring back the asylums?’ is a red herring question,” said Dr. Patricia D’Antonio, a professor of mental health nursing at the University of Pennsylvania. Rather than talking about the system of asylums, “we need to bring back services,” she argued — which includes vastly increasing the number of mental health hospital beds available, but not bringing back asylums wholescale. “We have lots of things we can do. The question is if we have the will to do it.”

‘A bind’ we created

Since approximately 15% to 20% of U.S. inmates have mental illness, and since there are about 19,000 prisoners in Wisconsin prisons as of February 2021, that would mean that there are about 3,300 prisoners with severe mental illness in Wisconsin — outnumbering the amount of state-tracked psychiatric inpatient beds almost 6 to 1. That estimate doesn’t include jail totals.

On top of that, according to the Department of Health Services, Wisconsin’s mental health system does not have “culturally competent and translation services, which prevents many Wisconsinites from accessing services before a crisis … In the current system, people in crisis may receive treatment that does not best meet their needs, such as emergency detention, because facilities like hospital emergency rooms are not equipped to handle all crises. With better crisis community-based structure in regions, hospitals could be a last resort.”

This crisis may be no better illustrated than the tragic case of Malcolm James. He was a 27-year-old Racine man who was accused of setting his own apartment on fire on May 29 during an apparent mental health crisis, was arrested, appeared suicidal in jail, was hospitalized twice and twice released from a conventional hospital, and later died while in the Racine County Jail on June 1 — according to what has been released to date by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office as the investigation continues to undergo review.

DHS says that “Without facilities in every region of the state, many Wisconsinites cannot access services within their own communities. Facilities in all five regions of the state will support individuals within their own communities, allowing them to maintain social connections.”

Right now, only two of Wisconsin’s five designated regions have a mental health facility. If someone were to be taken to either Mendota or Winnebago from Superior, Wisconsin, the drive would be at least five hours — that’s five hours that, usually, two law enforcement officers would need to devote to driving the person to the facility, and then another five for those officers to drive back home.

Close-range, reliable crisis centers don’t exist in Wisconsin, or in really any state in the country.

Other than jails, “there’s nowhere else to put someone … Law enforcement has almost no option … They can’t drive them to the county facility, because there is no county facility,” said James Schatzman, Racine Vocational Ministry executive director. “… We’ve put ourselves in this situation, with how we fund crime and mental health … It’s put us in a bind.”

Sisti in 2017 told NPR “State hospitals began to realize that individuals who were there probably could do well in the community. It was well-intended, but what I believe happened over the past 50 years is that there’s been such an evaporation of psychiatric therapeutic spaces that now we lack a sufficient number of psychiatric beds.”

A lot of the time at jails or hospitals, someone suffering from a mental health crisis will be in and out in a matter of hours. Whatever crisis they were in may have been stabilized or passed (or maybe not), and the underlying disease remains unaddressed.

That seems to be what happened with James. He exhibited a need for mental health care, but was sent back to a jail cell.

“Jails are not mental health institutions. I’m sorry, they’re not,” said D’Antonio. “Jails’ first priority is safety. It’s not treatment. We are asking jails and prisons something to do that is absolutely contrary to their mission.”

Horrors obscure benefits

Decades ago, he may have ended up in an asylum, the likes of which don’t really exist anymore.

In 1887, journalist Nellie Bly faked illness to get into a mental hospital and documented filth, food that bordered on inedible, physical and mental abuse, and other atrocities. Countless others who didn’t need mental health help and were not a danger to others — such as homosexuals, the homeless and those with physical disabilities — were locked up needlessly. Many were forced to undergo needless surgeries and lobotomies, or were effectively experimented on without their consent. Bly reported that staff would be indifferent to issues, often beating patients who spoke up. And patients would be given nothing to do, leading Bly to feel as if she had been sane going into the asylum but then the facility was driving her insane.

Similar issues were reported in Racine. In 1954, The Journal Times reported on complaints raised by a Racine psychiatrist who said the Racine County Insane Asylum was the equivalent of “medieval dungeons.” In 1971, employees at the facility went on strike, citing “degrading” treatment of the ill.

As word of these horrors spread, the public turned on the institutions. Rather than fix the problem, asylums were largely abandoned altogether. Nearly all of them are now shuttered and closed.

The number of people admitted to psychiatric hospitals and other residential facilities in America declined from 471,000 in 1970 to 170,000 in 2014, according to the National Association of State Mental Health Program Directors.

Rather than fix the problems in asylums so they could fulfill their initial purpose — caring for those who needed it — they were shut down.

Destruction without replacement

Schatzman and Elizabeth Sinclair Hancq, director of research the Treatment Advocacy Center who has a background in medical science and public health research, said the problem really started in the 1970s. That’s when asylums really disappeared, without a replacement appearing.

“Although psychiatric hospitals still exist,” The Atlantic reported in 2015, “the dearth of long-term care options for the mentally ill in the U.S. is acute, the researchers (from the University of Pennsylvania) say. State-run psychiatric facilities house 45,000 patients, less than a tenth of the number of patients they did in 1955. With the doubling of the U.S. population … this is a 95 percent decline … The process of ‘de-institutonalization,’ or shutting the doors of psychiatric hospitals, started in the 1950s, and was expedited in the 1960s and 1970s with the passage of new healthcare laws that introduced peer-facilitated community treatment, as well as some highly publicized cases of patient abuse.”

In the 1970s and ‘80s, “we stopped funding mental health institutions,” Schatzman said. “All over the country, we were closing them down.”

Bringing America’s mental health infrastructure up to snuff isn’t a patch job. Whole new systems need to be put in place, Sinclair Hancq said.

Coming Tuesday: The path forward for treatment of the mentally ill, including an alternative model that’s working in Italy.

