'What do you choose to remember?' Art exhibit on display in Racine focuses on Japanese internment

RACINE — Kevin Miyazaki’s family rarely mentioned the camps. His father didn't really talk about being a Boy Scout forced from his home to what was essentially a prison because of his heritage.

His father, aunts and grandparents were incarcerated for about three years during World War II. They and more than 120,000 people of Japanese descent in the U.S., two-thirds of whom were U.S. citizens, were forcibly relocated because of their ethnicity to internment camps across the American West.

After incarceration, most of Miyazaki's family moved to the Midwest. He was born and raised in Wauwatosa.

That family connection led Miyazaki, in 2007, to artistically explore the issue of Japanese-American internment beginning. His most recent work on the topic is at the OS Projects gallery, 601 6th St., in Downtown Racine.

The exhibit, called “Friend or Foe,” opened May 14 and runs through July 16.

“Friend or Foe,” tells a specific story, but Miyazaki believes it is universal.

“It’s addressing larger themes about immigration, migration, but also about social and political history,” Miyazaki said.

Much of the exhibit focuses on Miyazaki’s father, who was 13 when his family was relocated from their home in Tacoma, Washington. His father was incarcerated at two relocation camps, first at Tule Lake in California and then at Heart Mountain in Wyoming.

Miyazaki’s father was a Boy Scout, and the exhibit includes merit badges addressing experiences his father went through, such as wartime hysteria. The badges are juxtaposed against excerpts from a 1943 Boy Scout handbook, including one about a black eye.

For the wartime hysteria badge, “a scout must: 1. Be born of a non-western ethnicity in the United States and hold status as an American citizen. 2. Refrain from actions deemed unpatriotic and commit no acts of treason against your country. 3. Be removed from your hometown and sent to a prison camp holding only those of your ancestry, despite lacking any evidence of sabotage.”

Another display is 20 feet long and 20 feet wide. It has photos of the family home in Tacoma, the family at Heart Mountain and Miyazaki‘s childhood home in Wauwatosa. The exhibit is the size of the barracks where the Miyazaki family lived while incarcerated.

“It hits home when you think about living for three years in a space this big with four other people,” Miyazaki said.

There are also birds and warplanes on the gallery windows. Miyazaki included those because the Tule Lake camp is directly under the western migratory bird route. The planes have designs that are the pattern of stars in the night sky above Tacoma when the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor happened on Dec. 7, 1941, and the birds have designs of the night sky above Tule Lake during Miyazaki’s father’s first night there.

A photo in the exhibit was taken shortly before the attack on Pearl Harbor. It shows Miyazaki’s father and two other Boy Scouts saluting the American flag while one plays a horn.

“Their whole lives were going to change,” Miyazaki said.

It is also one of the few photographs of his father as a kid since the family left many photos at home and destroyed others while attempting to get rid of anything that might be considered unpatriotic.

His family didn’t discuss their experiences too much, but Miyazaki’s father did while advocating for Japanese Americans to receive reparations. That eventually happened when President Ronald Reagan signed the Civil Liberties Act of 1988 that apologized and paid $20,000 each to surviving Japanese Americans incarcerated at internment camps. An estimated $400 million worth of property was lost by those incarcerated.

Despite everything that happened to him, Miyazaki said his father was an example of the American dream.

“I would say my father was a very patriotic person,” Miyazaki said. “What my father had in his life was really built from scratch … He really loved this country.”

Miyazaki’s father died before Miyazaki started doing this art 15 years ago, so Miyazaki is not sure what his father would think of the work, but that mystery motivates him.

“That’s part of what fuels me, is this unknown aspect of his feelings and his thoughts,” Miyazaki said.

Miyazaki plans to continue telling the stories of Japanese Americans who were incarcerated so they are not forgotten.

“As we get older and people who were in the camps are passing away … the stories can't be told at some point by the people who were there,” Miyazaki said.

His art focuses on the 1940s but remains timely.

“It’s of interest to me as an ancestral story, but also because it does have all these political connections to the things that still continue to happen,” Miyazaki said.

That includes an increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans since the COVID-19 pandemic began. According to a national survey by AAPI Data released in March, one in six Asian American adults reported experiencing a hate crime in 2021, up from one in eight in 2020.

Miyazaki has felt more uneasy in public in recent years and said small interactions feel different, such as going to a gas station in northern Wisconsin.

“I’m a lifelong Wisconsinite, and I think it’s safe to say that I feel a little more trepidation than I used to,” Miyazaki said.

Another part of the exhibit are pins that say "Remember" for visitors to take home.

Every pin includes a note from Miyazaki, who ponders the wartime phrase “Remember Pearl Harbor” and the impact it had on his family and hundreds of thousands of Japanese Americans.

“It’s a general patriotic symbol that could then represent disenfranchised people, people of color, people like my family who were part of the story of World War II but were wrongly incarcerated,” Miyazaki said. “It’s an open-ended piece of propaganda.”

Miyazaki writes that the pin “allows for the idea that American sacrifice has taken many forms in our history, including the patriotism and suffering of Indigenous, black and brown Americans. We can remember or forget things we are proud of, as well as things we are ashamed of. What do you choose to remember?”