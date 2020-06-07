What comes after the protests? Demske and Tate talk next steps

“If you stop with the march, if you stop with the demonstration, if you stop with standing on the courthouse steps and you go home and you don’t do anything, you have no power,” Tate said. “This is not powerful if you do not do something the next day that is different than today.”

Instead, Tate emphasized getting informed about what’s happening in the halls of power and making your voice heard.

“Power shows up at the ballot box. Power shows up in the City Council halls,” Tate said. “And you can show up in those City Council halls and make sure that the power in those rooms responds to the power in your voice.”

However, Tate said it’s not enough to say, “No justice, no peace,” as is often chanted at protests.

“Because the people in these halls might hear you say, ‘No justice, no peace,’ and the first question they’ll ask is what is justice?” Tate said.

Demske gave examples of what the abstract concept of justice could look like in, “concrete terms of legislative change,” listing everything from bail reform and restorative justice to re-instating felons’ right to vote and reconfigured voting district.