What comes after the protests? Demske and Tate talk next steps

RACINE — The killing of George Floyd by former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin sparked nearly two weeks of protests across the country, including in Racine County. But this isn’t the first time the death of a black person in the United States has raised questions about racism and the criminal justice system.
Before and after Travyon Martin’s killing by George Zimmerman in 2012, the U.S. has seen a procession of deaths, including Michael Brown, Sandra Bland, Freddie Gray and, more recently, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. Racine County has its own names to add to the list: Donte Shannon and Ty’Rese West.
So how can protesters, organizers and those in positions of power respond so the list of names stops? How should the community move forward and what could that future look like?
Those are questions about which City Council President John Tate II and Racine County Supervisor Nick Demske spoke on the Racine County Courthouse steps during the Caravan for Justice rally on Friday, organized by Youth Empowered in the Struggle and Voces de la Frontera.
What is justice?
Tate opened by quoting abolitionist Frederick Douglass, who said, “Power concedes nothing without demand. It never did and it never will.”
Tate said that while protesting can keep a particular issue front-and-center, it doesn’t necessarily translate to power.
“If you stop with the march, if you stop with the demonstration, if you stop with standing on the courthouse steps and you go home and you don’t do anything, you have no power,” Tate said. “This is not powerful if you do not do something the next day that is different than today.”
Instead, Tate emphasized getting informed about what’s happening in the halls of power and making your voice heard.
“Power shows up at the ballot box. Power shows up in the City Council halls,” Tate said. “And you can show up in those City Council halls and make sure that the power in those rooms responds to the power in your voice.”
However, Tate said it’s not enough to say, “No justice, no peace,” as is often chanted at protests.
“Because the people in these halls might hear you say, ‘No justice, no peace,’ and the first question they’ll ask is what is justice?” Tate said.
Demske gave examples of what the abstract concept of justice could look like in, “concrete terms of legislative change,” listing everything from bail reform and restorative justice to re-instating felons’ right to vote and reconfigured voting district.
“What does justice look like in this community? What does the budget for justice look like when we imagine it?” Demske said. “These are the questions this community now faces. As we continue to protest we need know why we are protesting and what exactly we are protesting for. We need to know our demands.”
Which may sound simple, but Demske pointed out that it involves research into what other communities have done and deciding which steps to prioritize.
“I look forward greatly to advocating shoulder-to-shoulder with you for real life tangible changes to improve black lives in Racine County, to improve justice and equity in Racine County,” Demske said. “And to make sure the next generation of Racine County does not have to fight these same fights we have taken to these beautiful streets for.”
