What can be done about gun violence? Racine County leaders want to hear from you during listening session

Journal Times staff
RACINE — Racine County has seen an increase in violent crime this year, including numerous instances of gun violence and gun-related crimes. A total of 76 youth were incarcerated for gun-related charges in 2021, according to the county.
Through collaboration and conversation, Racine County hopes to find solutions to violence in area neighborhoods, according to a news release from the county. The county is to hold a listening session focusing on community violence to begin these efforts.
The session, to be hosted at The Main Project & Cafe, 1014 State St., will take place Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10-11:30 a.m.
Attendees will be encouraged to share thoughts, concerns and ideas regarding community policing, youth and gang violence, community safety and more. Racine County Community Violence Prevention Supervisor Maurice Horton is set to lead the conversation, and he will be joined by other community stakeholders. Free coffee will be available.
Studies have shown that violent crime is on the rise, up from comparatively low levels of violent crime over the past 20 years. What is causing the rise and what can be done about it? Experts give their thoughts on what can be done to address this mounting problem. Source by: Stringr
“Racine County is working to reduce violence and strengthen our communities,” stated County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. “We are taking steps to keep our neighborhoods and residents safe, and that’s not possible without a conversation. This listening session will continue our dialogue with Racine residents affected by violent crime.”
For more information about the listening session, contact
maurice.horton@racinecounty.com.
In photos: Historic crimes that rocked Racine County
1933: Dillinger robs Downtown Racine bank
John Dillinger and his gang robbed American Bank & Trust Co. on Nov. 20, 1933. The bandits obtained $27,000 in cash and a large amount in bonds.
1963: Officer Hantschel shot, killed
On May 15, 1963, Racine Acting Detective, James Hantschel, was killed and another officer, Lawrence Albro, was critically wounded by a suspect who shot them while they were on their way to the police station in a squad car.
1969: Youth held in slaying of Journal-Times driver
On Jan. 17, 1969, a Journal-Times delivery driver was gunned down. Craig Lee Liegler was dragged from his truck and thrown down a steep embankment on the east side of the 900 block of Huron Street.
1973: Man charged in girl's killing
On March 4, 1973, Rose Marie Ahnen, 7, was found in an old freezer in an abandoned farm dump near Union Grove. She had been strangled.
1990: Sturtevant woman was murdered, say police officially
On July 17, 1990, Berit Beck left home to home to go to a computer seminar in Appleton, but she never made it there. A massive search effort was launched in the days that followed, with the teen’s face posted on countless flyers and even on the side of a semitrailer. Remains were found on Aug 22 of that same year and were confirmed to be those of Beck’s two days later.
1990: Madden murder suspect arrested
On June 27, 1990, James M. Madden went missing while soliciting for an environmental group in Raymond. Two days later, Madden’s partial remains were found in a Town of Norway farm field. Authorities arrested Joachim Dressler on a murder charge on Aug. 9, 1990, at his Raymond home and seized a garbage disposal in a search of evidence in the dismemberment death of Madden.
1991: Boy, 11, held in murder
In 1991, an 11-year-old boy shocked the city by climbing atop the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center to shoot and kill 21-year-old Darnell Williford.
1997: Walkers find body in Burlington
On Feb. 9, 1997, authorities found the body of a female, later identified as Amber Creek, in a marsh in Racine County. According to police, Creek was a runaway from Illinois and was found sexually assaulted, beaten and strangled with a plastic bag. James Eaton was arrested in April 2014 by Racine County sheriff’s deputies, reportedly after DNA from cigarette butts he discarded was tested and found to match DNA from bodily fluid found on the teen’s body. In 2017, Eaton was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
1998: Burlington teens arrested in high school murder plot
Five Burlington High School students were arrested for allegedly planning to gun down teachers and students at school on Monday, Nov. 16, 1998, in a plot that police learned of a day earlier.
1999: Body found on farmland in Raymond
The body of a young woman was discovered July 21, 1999, in a cornfield along a quiet street surrounded by woods and farmland. Her identity was not known until Nov. 10, 2019. “Twenty years is a long time for an innocent victim to be nameless to the world,” Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told The Journal Times on that day. “Peggy Lynn Johnson can now rest in peace with her killer behind bars. Justice will finally be served.”
2000: Sheriff’s Department investigates death of another woman killed and left on a country road
On Feb. 7, 2000, authorities found the body of a woman alongside Highway K in Raymond. The victim, later identified as Juanita Zdroik, had been fatally shot. In 2017, two men — Miguel A. Cruz and Elias J. Burgos — were charged when a man being interviewed by Milwaukee Police said he witnessed Zdroik being killed. On July 6, 2020, Burgos was sentenced to 13 years for the murder he helped cover up. On Feb. 19, 2021, Cruz was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in the murder of Zdroik.
2004: Wind Lake man charged with abducting, beating ex-wife
Teri Jendusa-Nicolai was found Feb. 1, 2004, bound and badly beaten but alive inside a Wheeling, Ill., storage unit. The discovery came more than 24 hours after she was abducted by her ex-husband, David M. Larsen.
2005: Three men shot dead
Three people were killed, and four more injured, following a shooting at 1:56 a.m. in the 1200 block of Washington Avenue. Killed were Ryan Lockridge, Frank Mister and Aaron Woods.
2009: Mayor Becker arrested
On Jan. 15, 2009, Mayor Gary Becker was arrested on multiple felony charges related to attempted sexual assault of a child and having child pornography. He resigned as mayor five days later.
2019: Officer Hetland slain
On June 17, 2019, Racine Police Officer John Hetland was killed while trying to stop an armed robbery at a Racine tavern.
PHOTOS AND VIDEOS: Scenes from the July 13 gas station shootings
Pilot shooting
Racine County Sheriff's vehicles were on scene at the Pilot Travel Center next to Interstate 94 following a reported Tuesday morning shooting.
Diana Panuncial
Watch now: The scene at Pilot Travel Center following a reported Tuesday morning shooting
Pilot shooting
Racine County Sheriff's and Caledonia Police officers occupied the Pilot Travel Center parking lot next to Interstate 94 following a reported Tuesday morning shooting.
Diana Panuncial
Law enforcement restricting traffic in Franksville
Local law enforcement personnel are restricting traffic along Highway K in the Franksville area of Caledonia this morning.
DEE HÖLZEL,
Crime-scene tape at the Mobil in Franksville
Crime-scene tape is up at the Mobil gas station at 10616 Northwestern Ave. in the Franksville area of Caledonia this morning.
DEE HÖLZEL,
Shooting reported at Mobil station in Franksville
Law enforcement officers work this morning at the scene of a reported shooting at Mobil, 10616 Northwestern Ave., Franksville.
DEE HOLZEL,
Watch Now: Sheriff Christopher Schmaling gives update on gas station shootings
DA Tricia Hanson
Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson responds to the scene of a shooting between a murder suspect and an off-duty investigator at a Mobil gas station in Franksville.
Dee Hölzel
Sheriff Christopher Schmaling
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling speaks at the Tuesday afternoon press briefing regarding fatal gunfire in Caledonia that morning.
Diana Panuncial
Chris Botsch, Caledonia Chief of Police
Caledonia Police Chief Chris Botsch, right, shown in a file photo with Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, says an officer captured on video last week was not planting evidence in a vehicle.
Diana Panuncial
Shooting investigation at the Mobil station
Multiple departments — including the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Caledonia Police Department, the Racine County Sheriff's Office and the state Department of Criminal Investigations — responded to Caledonia Tuesday morning after shootings were reported at two gas stations.
Dee Hölzel
Shooting at Mobil Station under investigation
Numerous departments responded to the Mobil station on Highway K to assist with the investigation.
Dee Hölzel
Caledonia Fire Department on the scene after Franksville shooting
Caledonia Fire Department firefighters cleaning up the scene at the Mobil, 10616 Northwestern Ave., Franksville after a reported shooting occurred earlier in the day.
Michael Izquierdo
Caledonia Fire Department cleaning up at the Mobil gas station
Caledonia Fire Department firefighters putting back their fire hose to the truck after cleaning up the scene at the Mobil, 10616 Northwestern Ave., Franksville. Earlier in the day, law enforcement officers responded to a call about a reported shooting.
Michael Izquierdo
Caledonia Fire Department cleaning up at the Mobil gas station
Caledonia Fire Department firefighters put their hose back in the truck after spraying down the scene Tuesday afternoon at the Mobil gas station at 10616 Northwestern Ave. in the Franksville area of Caledonia. That morning, an undercover Racine County Sheriff's Office investigator shot and killed a gunman who had shot the investigator and killed a 22-year-old Elkhorn man at the Pilot Service Center 2.3 miles northwest of the Mobil station.
Michael Izquierdo
Law enforcement officers leaving the scene
Law enforcement officers leaving the scene at the Mobil gas station, 10616 Northwestern Ave., Franksville. Earlier in the day, officers responded to a call about a reported shooting.
Michael Izquierdo
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.