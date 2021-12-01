 Skip to main content
What can be done about gun violence? Racine County leaders want to hear from you during listening session

Shooting reported at Mobil station in Franksville

Law enforcement officers are seen the morning of July 13 in the parking lot of a Mobil gas station at 10616 Northwestern Ave., Franksville, where a reported shootout between an undercover Racine County investigator and alleged active shooter John McCarthy ended in McCarthy's death.

 DEE HOLZEL,

RACINE — Racine County has seen an increase in violent crime this year, including numerous instances of gun violence and gun-related crimes. A total of 76 youth were incarcerated for gun-related charges in 2021, according to the county.

Through collaboration and conversation, Racine County hopes to find solutions to violence in area neighborhoods, according to a news release from the county. The county is to hold a listening session focusing on community violence to begin these efforts.

The session, to be hosted at The Main Project & Cafe, 1014 State St., will take place Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10-11:30 a.m.

Attendees will be encouraged to share thoughts, concerns and ideas regarding community policing, youth and gang violence, community safety and more. Racine County Community Violence Prevention Supervisor Maurice Horton is set to lead the conversation, and he will be joined by other community stakeholders. Free coffee will be available.

Studies have shown that violent crime is on the rise, up from comparatively low levels of violent crime over the past 20 years. What is causing the rise and what can be done about it? Experts give their thoughts on what can be done to address this mounting problem. Source by: Stringr
Jonathan Delagrave headshot

Delagrave

“Racine County is working to reduce violence and strengthen our communities,” stated County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. “We are taking steps to keep our neighborhoods and residents safe, and that’s not possible without a conversation. This listening session will continue our dialogue with Racine residents affected by violent crime.”

People are also reading…

For more information about the listening session, contact maurice.horton@racinecounty.com.

