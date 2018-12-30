RACINE COUNTY — With the Foxconn Technology Group development under way in Mount Pleasant and other redevelopment projects starting to take hold in the City of Racine, some western Racine County municipalities are looking to improve their connection with their eastern neighbors.
The Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission’s Vision 2050 plan includes several possible areas for improvement in the county, including infrastructure and public transportation upgrades.
But there are not any proposals in the SEWRPC plan to increase road capacity on Highways 11 and 20, the principal east-west routes across the county. Some west-end communities would like that included in the SEWRPC plan, but there are other west-end municipal officials who have concerns about what could change or be disrupted if the major highways were widened to four lanes.
The Waterford and Rochester village boards have passed identical resolutions asking SEWRPC, the Racine County Board, and area state legislators to consider expansion plans for those highways.
Waterford Village President Don Houston said he was “disappointed” when he saw the 2050 plan and there was no potential road improvements for west of Interstate 94.
“We kind of felt like ‘hey, what about us?’ ” Houston said. “The whole point of this (resolution) is to get that put on the radar now for the long-range plan… We’re not expecting to come in next year and do it; but if you’re not put on that long-range plan then it’ll never get done, or not any time soon.”
Houston said village officials are starting a dialogue with the state Department of Transportation about the highways.
“That’s our whole point of this: so they pay attention and we don’t get left out of the equation,” Houston said.
“The Vision 2050 plan is a guide for the future, it’s not immediate,” said Betty Novy, village clerk for Rochester. “So what we as municipalities on the west end are saying, is that when these highways come up for reconstruction or resurfacing, we would like some consideration given to expanding those highway from two lanes to four-lane highways to benefit commerce and our residents’ ability to travel back and forth from the west end to the east end.”
As municipalities plan for the future, one change area could be an increase in population, which inevitably means an increase in traffic. Novy said that expanding highways 11 and 20 would “provide an easier commute for employees that are traveling back and forth each day and also for business traffic.”
State would control construction
The Town of Norway is considering passing the same resolution.
Tom Kramer, a County Board supervisor and the Norway town administrator, said if highways 11 and 20 were expanded it could create a better connection to municipalities east of Interstate 94.
Kramer noted that for those living near Highway 36, a four-lane highway through Norway, Waterford, Rochester and the Town of Burlington, it’s a few minutes faster to get to Downtown Milwaukee than it is to Downtown Racine.
“I think the goal is to be connected more to Racine,” Kramer said. “I think it’s definitely something that when the need arises, when we meet the criteria that we need more lanes of highway, then we should probably address it.”
However, considering that both roads are state highways, the Department of Transportation would be in charge of traffic studies and likely would have to provide the funding for any upgrades.
“This is something that I would guess is many years off unless we have a real big surge of population growth,” Kramer said.
Not excited about idea
Not every western municipality is on board with the idea of expanding the highways.
Yorkville Village President Sherry Gruhn, who has lived in the area her entire life, said she is against Highway 20 expanding to four lanes.
“I don’t think many people out in this area would be OK with a four-lane highway, but that is me speaking,” said Gruhn.
Gruhn lives on her family farm near the intersection of Highway U and Highway 20, where her family’s red Rose Hill barn is a local landmark.
She said she knows there is going to be development, but she added: “We want to keep development by the Interstate … we want to stay rural.”
Gruhn said she worries DOT officials will expand the highway without regard for how residents feel.
