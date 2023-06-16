CALEDONIA — Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network and Racine County have partnered to create open-water wetlands in Cliffside Park.

The area will support habitat for migratory birds, pollinators and amphibians along the Lake Michigan River flyway.

Site preparation began at the park, 7320 Michna Road, June 7 and is expected to continue through August.

During this time, some trails may be closed.

The project includes brush mowing, invasive species treatments and site excavation for new wetland habitats.

Funding for the work is being provided through a $137,240 grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The Racine County Board approved acceptance of the grant in April 2021.

Migratory birds rely on these open-water wetland “stopovers” for food, rest and mating. Without these stopovers, imperiled birds and waterfowl are further stressed and strained, which perpetuates their decline, according to Root-Pike WIN.

The Cliffside Park project will open five acres of “highly critical” habitat area with restorable wetlands, which fits in with the Wind Point Watershed Restoration Plan, completed in 2016.

Open-water wetlands and diverse native vegetation provide the ideal habitat in the 233-acre park for threatened and endangered bird species such as the red knot, piping plover and whooping crane.

‘Racine County’s Grand Canyon’

Root-Pike WIN Executive Director Dave Giordano said the organization hopes to bring a host of other species to the park that might be considered rare, threatened or imperiled, along with water fowl and birds that aren’t threatened, such as amphibians like salamanders and reptiles like turtles.

“We hope to create more diversity in the park from a species perspective, and that makes it more interesting,” Giordano said. “When parks are more interesting, people get more enjoyment out of them. We’re trying to preserve these gems for the next generation.”

Giordano said Cliffside was chosen for restoration because of its size and proximity to Lake Michigan.

“It’s critical for that area to stay as ecological valuable as possible,” he said.

Cliffside also has a variety of land types, including tributaries, prairies, forests and ravines, and a trail system.

“All of those things together make Cliffside Park one of Racine’s natural gems,” Giordano said. “It’s Racine County’s Grand Canyon.”

Racine County Public Works and Development Services Director Roley Behm said the county is fortunate to work with Root-Pike WIN because the organization finds the resources and manages projects focused on natural and water resources, which benefit residents and visitors.

“We are excited to see Cliffside Park’s natural areas restored for both its impact on the local ecosystem and the educational opportunities it will provide,” Behm said. “This is the first step in what we plan will be further restoration work at Cliffside Park.”

Giordano also is looking to the future.

“It’s a long road but we’re finally at the spot where we’re doing work, and there’s more to come,” he said. “These plans are incredibly valuable and they are working. We love it and it’s so much fun.”

