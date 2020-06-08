Western Racine County summer road projects detailed

Work on WisDOT’s 2.5-mile Burlington Bypass project was to begin on May 26 and is expected to be completed by mid-August.

The project will require a full closure of Highway 11 from the Racine County line to Highway 83. The closure will start at Highway 36. The ramps to and from County Highway P are also closed. As part of the project, work crews will be milling off 6½ inches of existing pavement and replacing with 7½ inches on both the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Also as of the week of May 26, WisDOT was scheduled to begin work on three bridges along Highway 20 between U.S. Highway 45 and County Highway C in Yorkville. The project is slated to encompass the replacement of two bridges and one bridge deck, cul-de-sac construction at the east end of Old Yorkville Road and Highway 20, grading and approach roadway work and pavement markings.

As of May 26, Highway 20 was to be closed from U.S. Highway 45 to County Highway C, with through traffic detoured onto Highway C, Highway A and Highway 45. Local access will be maintained for residents throughout construction. Project contractor Kraemer North American plans on completing the $2.6 million project this fall.