Western Racine County summer road projects detailed

RACINE COUNTY — Only one road project was approved in the county’s 2020 budget according to Julie Anderson, director of Racine County Public Works and Development Services.
The estimated $1,414,819 roadway rehab project, slated for Highway S in the towns of Dover and Norway, is anticipated to begin this month and take approximately eight weeks to complete. The project is a Local Road Improvement Project through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, with Racine County expected to receive approximately $255,000 in cost-offsetting state funds once the project is completed.
The Highway S project, to be undertaken in-house by county highway crews, has two components — installation of a box culvert project at Goose Ditch and the mill-and-pave rehab of a 1.85-mile section of Highway S from roughly 930 feet north of the roundabout with Highway 20 north to the intersection with Highway K.
“These projects will involve full closures,” Anderson said. “Local access will be maintained for residents and agriculture, however through traffic will be detoured. As a detour route would utilize some portion of state highways, we are working with WisDOT to develop the detour route and can share information once approved.”
Meanwhile, Michael Pyritz, WisDOT’s southeast region communications manager, recapped some other ongoing Racine County road work projects:
Work on WisDOT’s 2.5-mile Burlington Bypass project was to begin on May 26 and is expected to be completed by mid-August.
The project will require a full closure of Highway 11 from the Racine County line to Highway 83. The closure will start at Highway 36. The ramps to and from County Highway P are also closed. As part of the project, work crews will be milling off 6½ inches of existing pavement and replacing with 7½ inches on both the eastbound and westbound lanes.
Also as of the week of May 26, WisDOT was scheduled to begin work on three bridges along Highway 20 between U.S. Highway 45 and County Highway C in Yorkville. The project is slated to encompass the replacement of two bridges and one bridge deck, cul-de-sac construction at the east end of Old Yorkville Road and Highway 20, grading and approach roadway work and pavement markings.
As of May 26, Highway 20 was to be closed from U.S. Highway 45 to County Highway C, with through traffic detoured onto Highway C, Highway A and Highway 45. Local access will be maintained for residents throughout construction. Project contractor Kraemer North American plans on completing the $2.6 million project this fall.
Last year’s carryover Wisconsin 20/83 project in the Village of Waterford is “making good progress” toward an expected June completion. While some electrical, signal control and sidewalk work is still being done, the roadway is fully open with some occasional lane restrictions.
Resurfacing work is ongoing on U.S. Highway 45, largely in Kenosha County, with some impacts in Racine County north to Highway 11. There will be different posted detours depending on which stage the project is in.
