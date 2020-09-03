Western Racine County schools open for in-person instruction

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UNION GROVE — Unlike the structured remote learning model that kicked off the 2020-21 school year for the Racine Unified School District on Tuesday, several schools opened in western Racine County Tuesday under a variety of models for in-person instruction.

It was the first day that students were physically back at school since mid-March due to the global COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, when schools were closed statewide by Gov. Tony Evers.

Starting the 2020-21 school year with a hybrid plan splitting the 1,000-student school into two 500-student A-Day (A-K) and B-Day (L-Z) cohorts alternating days of in-person instruction and virtual online learning, Union Grove High School had two back-to-back first days of school on Tuesday and Wednesday.

UGHS Superintendent Alan Mollerskov said the hybrid model was adopted to help maintain 6-foot social distancing in the classrooms and lunchroom, which has “worked well” thus far, with 10-16 students in a classroom and only two students to an eight stool cafeteria table.