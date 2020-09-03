Western Racine County schools open for in-person instruction

UNION GROVE — Unlike the structured remote learning model that kicked off the 2020-21 school year for the Racine Unified School District on Tuesday, several schools opened in western Racine County Tuesday under a variety of models for in-person instruction.
It was the first day that students were physically back at school since mid-March due to the global COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, when schools were closed statewide by Gov. Tony Evers.
Starting the 2020-21 school year with a hybrid plan splitting the 1,000-student school into two 500-student A-Day (A-K) and B-Day (L-Z) cohorts alternating days of in-person instruction and virtual online learning, Union Grove High School had two back-to-back first days of school on Tuesday and Wednesday.
UGHS Superintendent Alan Mollerskov said the hybrid model was adopted to help maintain 6-foot social distancing in the classrooms and lunchroom, which has “worked well” thus far, with 10-16 students in a classroom and only two students to an eight stool cafeteria table.
“It is different — there’s not the excitement there is in a normal year,” he noted of the hybrid model. “We’re spread out so much it’s really very quiet, almost sort of eerie quiet. It’s hard for kids to talk and stuff — face masks, social distancing, certain stairways that go up and down, that sort of thing. It’s just different. It’s not easy. None of this is easy, that’s for sure, but we looked at this as a way to get us to a point where we can have everybody back again in a safe mode. We’ll get through this.”
Mollerskov said the school’s educational model will be revisited by the Union Grove High School Board on a monthly basis, with the first re-evaluation set for Sept. 14.
“We’ve only made the commitment (to the hybrid model) month to month,” he noted. “We plan to look at it every month. There’s the hope that we can return to five days a week but we need to remain vigilant.”
Union Grove Elementary
There were smiles all around as Union Grove Elementary School staff members greeted students and parents in the front drop-off area at the school, which is bringing students back to a traditional five-day in-person instructional model with COVID-19 spurred health and safety precautions including social distancing and the wearing of face masks.
“I’m extremely excited,” said Kenosha resident Kristin Peachey, who is open-enrolling her daughters Addison and Savannah at Union Grove Elementary School. “They’re ready to come back. I’m ready for them to come back and get life somewhat normal. They (Union Grove Elementary School) are doing what they can and I can only hope that it works out well.”
Union Grove Elementary Principal Thomas Johnson said he was “very excited” to have students back onsite at the school.
“The staff has been working extremely hard to get everything prepared and set up,” he said.
Johnson noted that 120 of the school’s 830 Grades 4K-8 students are opting for a virtual model due to COVID-related concerns.
“That’s understandable,” he said. “I understand it. People are a little skeptical doing things and want to run virtual for a little bit. I totally get it.”
Kansasville Elementary
On Tuesday, students also returned to a traditional instructional model at 100-student Kansasville Elementary School, where District Administrator Matt Stratton said various safety protocols have been put into place, including social distancing and the mandatory use of face masks.
“We’re excited and anxious to get going all in one — it’s a welcome sight being able to see the kids,” he said, noting 7 percent of Kansasville Elementary students have opted for the school’s virtual option. “We want to keep kids safe and keep them in school — that’s our goal.”
Ann Rya, an 11-year seventh and eighth-grade teacher at Kansasville, is looking forward to getting back to in-person instruction.
“It’s very refreshing to have the students back in the classroom where they belong,” she said. “I’m hoping we stay open for a very long time … It’s much easier to work with students and understand what they understand by seeing them. It’s easier within the classroom to recognize when students ‘get it’ or if they’re still struggling. Those things are harder to see virtually.”
Kansasville School parent Mike Hughes, dropping off his son Michael, admitted to having mixed feelings about sending his son back to school in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 situation.
“I guess I‘m feeling a little bit nervous not knowing exactly what’s gonna go on, but also happy because I know that they (students) are gonna need to interact with other kids,” he said. “That’s something that he’s been missing with all this COVID stuff.”
Michael Hughes felt similarly to his dad.
“Just like him I’m a little nervous, but I’m happy to see my friends after quarantine,” he noted.
