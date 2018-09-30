ROCHESTER — The villages and towns in western Racine County want to make sure you don’t forget about them.
That’s why officials in those municipalities formed the Western Racine County Alliance. The alliance met for the first time Tuesday at the Rochester Village Hall to discuss future changes to the region because of the coming Foxconn development. Members of the alliance included representatives from Burlington, Waterford, Rochester and Union Grove, among others.
“Us westerners, in the short-term basis, have all kinds of problems,” said Tom Hincz, Town of Waterford Chairman and County Supervisor. “We have traffic issues, road issues, and we don’t have the money to fix it.”
Vision 2050
The alliance invited members of the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission to the meeting. The commission is meeting with local leaders across the region to gather information about changes they are making to their Vision 2050 plan — a long range plan for land use development and transportation across the region. SEWRPC are making amendments to the plan to accommodate for the arrival of Foxconn to Mount Pleasant.
“We need to account for the transportation changes that will be part of that, and the effect of Foxconn in the immediate site and surrounding area,” said Michael Hahn, the executive director of SEWRPC.
The commission has held six public open houses over the past few weeks in Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine and Waukesha counties. However, some members of the alliance had issues with proposed changes to the plan.
“I see all these packages that talk about 2050,” said Hincz. “I think we need to see more of a short-term approach to how we are going to be able to handle our business and situation on a short term basis.”
Zeke Jackson, the Waterford village administrator, said he would like to see more work done on highways 11 and 20, west of Interstate 94. Currently, the plan only includes a widening of traffic lanes on highway 11 between 56th Street and I-94 in Yorkville. Jackson said he would like to see traffic cameras installed along the highways west of the interstate, adding “they’re getting crushed with dump trucks.”
Hahn agreed that the commission would update traffic counts along highways 11 and 20 between Highway 36 and I-94. The new plan will likely be adopted in December, after more public input.
“We value all parts of the region equally,” Hahn said.
Foxconn planning
With Foxconn coming, people in the western portion of the county also want to make sure they are able to reap the benefits of the company and thousands of employees coming to the area. One of the things under discussion includes updating land use plans.
“We want to make sure we are able to attract the types of growth that our community wants to see,” said Jackson. “If you have these specific areas that are wide open, that’s where anything can happen.
These changes can influence SEWRPC recommendations with regard to future improvements to the area transportation system.
Alliance members also said they would like to see more inclusion in the planning and implementation of the Foxconn project.
“The challenge is right now, our taxpayer money is paying to support this project … but just because it’s in place does not mean we will see the benefits like we should,” said Jackson.
Jackson and other members of the alliance said they would like to see infrastructure improvements across the western portion of the county, as they feel only the eastern portion has seen improvements thus far.
“There has been little effort paid,” said Jackson.
In response, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said they have been meeting with the west-end municipalities and school districts to ensure citizens can take advantage of the benefits of Foxconn — adding that they are holding a job fest in Burlington next month to educate residents about available jobs.
“We worked hard to land Foxconn because of the tremendous opportunities it would bring for all of Racine County,” Delagrave said. “We’re already seeing that opportunity become a reality, including on the west end, where new developments have been announced, local companies have secured Foxconn contracts and workers are benefiting from new training programs.”
Delagrave added that nearly a dozen Racine County companies were awarded contracts for Foxconn construction, saying that more than half of those companies are located in the west end.
The next meeting of the alliance is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the Norway Town Hall, 6419 Heg Park Road.
All we are going to get stuck with is more cost in the form of higher taxes out west. And then the village politicians wil say it's due to the necessity of preparing for Foxconn and other developers East of the interstate. Yorkville is the only winner in the West. All others will have to pay more with no help from more residents or business developments. Union Grove looks as bad as it's ever been in town and there is nothing available housing wise to offer. The schools are always asking for more money and the village. Where is all this money going year to year that should be going back into the schools and villages for maintenance, etc.. We need to outsource a lot of it if we can't get more residents or developments to help keep up. We need more cows to milk!
