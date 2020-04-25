Western Racine county libraries offering curbside pickup

RACINE COUNTY — National Library Week is this week and libraries in the western part of the county are celebrating by offering more services over the next few days.
The Burlington Public Library is scheduled to have curbside pickup available starting today and the Rochester Public Library, Waterford Public Library and Graham Public Library in Union Grove are to start curbside pickup programs Monday.
Curbside pickup of library materials is now available because Gov. Tony Evers has eased some of the restrictions set in place in the effort to help stem the spread of COVID-19. Library buildings are still closed to the public.
Burlington
Joe Davies, director of the Burlington Public Library, located at Jefferson and Pine streets in Downtown Burlington, understands that people may be having a hard time finding new and interesting things to do during the safer-at-home directive.
“I would never have thought I could run out of shows I wanted to watch on Netflix,” he said. “It’s hard when all you can do is stay home. You can’t go out, you can’t do anything.”
Once curbside pickup is available starting today, patrons may request Burlington Public Library-owned items only via the online catalog, not materials through inter-library loans. Patrons can call 262-342-1130 or email the library at ask@burlingtonlibrary.org to request materials.
Davies said the request system will be a next-day type service and should be helpful for those looking for things to occupy their time.
“We’re just so excited to be able to get stuff back into people’s hands,” Davies said. “The materials that the library owns, really they belong to the community.”
All due dates will be extended to June 9 and all card expiration dates will be extended to August. The library staff also plans to continue virtual programming on Facebook, such as story times, book club meetings and technology help sessions at least through May.
The Burlington Public Library, as well as Waterford Public Library and Graham Public Library are also offering a magazine reading service called Flipster.
Rochester
At Rochester Public Library, 208 W Spring St., curbside pickup is set to start on Monday.
Mary Stapleton, library director, said people can either call 262-534-3533 or email the library at info@rochester.lib.wi.us with books they want to check out. As is the case in Burlington, materials must be owned by the Rochester Library. Library staff will call and arrange a pickup time with the patron.
Online services are also offered. One patron was even able to sign up for a new library card, curbside.
“People love their books,” Stapleton said. “We’re making the best of a bad situation. I think it’s good for everybody to keep reading.”
Staff is working to construct some kind of a summer reading program as well, Stapleton said.
Waterford
The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., is also set to start offering curbside pickup on Monday. Patrons can call 262-534-3988 or email infowt@waterford.lib.wi.us to request Waterford materials.
Heather Kinkade, library director, said people can ask for specific titles, but library staff can also suggest books of certain subjects, the reader age range, genre, etc., if need be.
A time will be arranged for curbside pickup and staff will place the patron’s items in the vehicle’s trunk to avoid hand to hand contact in accordance with social distancing dictates.
“Curbside pickup is a good substitute to actually being able to open our doors,” Kinkade said. “However, nothing is the same as being able to open your doors and to see people actually in the building using it.”
The library is also offering online materials and virtual programming, such as giving out information about the community through Facebook. There are also online classes available.
Union Grove
Curbside pickup at the Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., in Union Grove, starts Monday as well.
Library staff was not available for contact for this article. However, information on the library’s website says patrons can call the library at 262-878-2910 or email uniongro@uniongrove.lib.wi.us to place a hold. Staff will contact patrons after processing the request to arrange a pickup.
“We’re so excited to start lending items again,” a posting on the website read. “We hope you are, too.”
Library staff will also be creating themed packs of books and DVDs for kids and adults.
The Racine Public Library plans to offer curbside pickup of materials starting on Monday, as The Journal Times reported Thursday.
