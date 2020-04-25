Western Racine county libraries offering curbside pickup

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE COUNTY — National Library Week is this week and libraries in the western part of the county are celebrating by offering more services over the next few days.

The Burlington Public Library is scheduled to have curbside pickup available starting today and the Rochester Public Library, Waterford Public Library and Graham Public Library in Union Grove are to start curbside pickup programs Monday.

Curbside pickup of library materials is now available because Gov. Tony Evers has eased some of the restrictions set in place in the effort to help stem the spread of COVID-19. Library buildings are still closed to the public.

Burlington

Joe Davies, director of the Burlington Public Library, located at Jefferson and Pine streets in Downtown Burlington, understands that people may be having a hard time finding new and interesting things to do during the safer-at-home directive.

“I would never have thought I could run out of shows I wanted to watch on Netflix,” he said. “It’s hard when all you can do is stay home. You can’t go out, you can’t do anything.”