Western Racine County: 2019 in review

RACINE COUNTY — News wasn’t limited to Racine and its adjacent suburbs in 2019. Western Racine County also generated headlines in 2019.

A flurry of development cropped up in a few municipalities, whereas others did not see any major project proposals. Some town leaders mulled incorporation of their municipalities, but just one town ended up becoming a village.

Scandals and controversy also rocked a couple of the communities west of I-94, with one even developing into a regional spectacle.

Here are some of the biggest stories of the year from each Racine County municipality west of Interstate 94.

City of Burlington

The biggest shakeup in the City of Burlington for the year went into effect this week. At 12 a.m. Wednesday, the Burlington Rescue Squad disbanded, leaving the city’s Fire Department to cover emergency medical service calls for the town and city.