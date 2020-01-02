Western Racine County: 2019 in review

RACINE COUNTY — News wasn’t limited to Racine and its adjacent suburbs in 2019. Western Racine County also generated headlines in 2019.
A flurry of development cropped up in a few municipalities, whereas others did not see any major project proposals. Some town leaders mulled incorporation of their municipalities, but just one town ended up becoming a village.
Scandals and controversy also rocked a couple of the communities west of I-94, with one even developing into a regional spectacle.
Here are some of the biggest stories of the year from each Racine County municipality west of Interstate 94.
City of Burlington
The biggest shakeup in the City of Burlington for the year went into effect this week. At 12 a.m. Wednesday, the Burlington Rescue Squad disbanded, leaving the city’s Fire Department to cover emergency medical service calls for the town and city.
The 73-year-old squad announced in October that it would disband, citing difficulty keeping up with increased call volume and a decline in volunteerism. The city’s 2020 budget allocated more than $360,000 to hire five new firefighters. Those positions have been filled.
Another story that stands to transform Burlington is a proposed performing arts center meant to be a regional draw. Brought forward in January 2019, the PAC plan has struggled to get off the ground. City aldermen last month voted to award the PAC’s proponents a $10,000 grant to perform a feasibility study.
Town of Burlington
Tyson Fettes, the former Racine County register of deeds and a Burlington town supervisor, was one of nearly 30 charged in August in a regional sex-trafficking sting in Rockford, Illinois. Fettes resigned from the Town Board in disgrace, but he proclaimed his innocence heading into 2020.
In Fettes’ absence, town government has kept moving — albeit with a degree of difficulty, as the board has had some tie votes. Recently, supervisors shot down plans for a Dollar General in the Bohners Lake area after sharp rebukes from area residents.
In 2018, a citizen committee explored whether the town should pursue incorporation. April’s election ballots had an advisory referendum asking voters if the group should continue its inquiry, but the referendum failed, with nearly 60% of town residents voting against it.
Dover
Town officials floated incorporation to pre-empt any annexation attempts from the neighboring villages of Union Grove and Yorkville, but it never went anywhere. The potential incorporation has not been on a Town Board agenda since April 8.
A statewide issue also had a significant impact on The Farm at Dover, a local wedding barn. Former Attorney General Brad Schimel published an informal opinion that wedding barns should be forced to get a liquor license, which can cost thousands of dollars. Shortly after taking office, Gov. Tony Evers quelled concerns when he announced his administration would allow the barns to continue operating unlicensed.
Village of Waterford
Waterford endured more than its share of controversy in 2019.
There were the unfounded allegations peddled by Village Administrator Zeke Jackson that Town of Waterford officials drunkenly attend and run meetings, and also the memo Jackson wrote calling the Town of Waterford a “Totalitarian Dictatorship.” The same week, the village’s official Facebook page blocked a resident, a move that free speech experts said was a violation of the First Amendment.
The list goes on: Local high school wrestling superstar Hayden Halter was suspended after a February meet for unsportsman-like conduct, a move that would have kept him from competing in the state meet. His family successfully appealed the penalty in court and he went on to successfully compete. Cornerstone Pavers, the target of derision for its hand in the Highway MM project in Mount Pleasant, was removed from the seemingly endless Highway 20/83 project in Downtown Waterford.
Despite the political strife, Waterford has been booming. An incredible amount of development and redevelopment has been proposed, representing almost $50 million in new investment.
Town of Waterford
The Town of Waterford’s elected officials made what many have regarded as a mistake when they canceled the town’s contract with the Village of Waterford for fire and EMS protection of the southern half of the town. The late August cancellation set off a cascade of joint meetings, canceled meetings, vitriolic allegations and a possible recall effort by furious town residents.
An incorporation petition circulated within the town; the village vowed to fight the effort, concerned the town’s incorporation could stifle the area’s growth. The petition obtained enough signatures, but as of this point it doesn’t appear to have ever been filed with the state.
A jury declared a mistrial in July for Justin Spiegelhoff, a former Washington-Caldwell School teacher accused of molesting an eighth-grader during the 2011-12 school year. A second trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 7.
Rochester
Rochester trustees rejected the Village of Waterford’s proposal to form a fire district more than 22 years after one was initially discussed. Village officials cited satisfaction with the Rochester Volunteer Fire Co. and questioned Waterford’s motive for the fire district, framing it as a hostile takeover of Rochester’s fire service.
Raymond
Raymond became the latest local municipality to incorporate using the special Foxconn legislation that allows towns adjacent to Mount Pleasant to become a village through a single referendum; 77% of residents voted in favor. The entire former Town Board ran unopposed to become the first-ever Raymond Village Board.
Norway/Wind Lake
In August, Racine County added rumble strips and additional signage at the intersection of Seven Mile Road and Highway 45. The safety measure came shortly after a 61-year-old woman died in a crash that left another woman injured.
Just days ago, a homicide stunned Wind Lake. A New Berlin man has been charged, and police say the suspect killed the victim because the suspect’s girlfriend was romantically interested in the victim.
Union Grove
The year kicked off with Mark Janiuk retiring as Union Grove’s first village administrator since 2008. The position was filled in January by Michael Hawes, who had been Wind Point’s administrator/clerk-treasurer for five years.
In the months that followed, large-scale housing developments came to the Village Board. One was Canopy Hills, a sprawling 160-acre project originally proposed and approved before the Great Recession. Another was the Residences at Dunham Grove, which is planned to include a mix of apartments and single-family homes.
In November, the Village Board appointed former County Board Chairman and Yorkville Town Chairman Peter Hansen to replace Village Trustee Al Jelinek, who moved out of the village in October.
Union Grove Elementary School officials were angered by the village Building Board, which ruled this month against a fire-code appeal the school filed. The school district unsuccessfully argued a required early smoke- and fire-detection system was too costly to install.
Yorkville
In July, Jeff Peterson was promoted from principal of Yorkville Elementary School to the district superintendent, and Anne Marie Werley-Gonzalez was hired to fill the principal position. The two were not welcomed by all with open arms.
More than 25 staff members signed a letter in September alleging the school had become a hostile, “verbally threatening” work environment after Peterson took over. A month later, Peterson took a leave of absence. He returned from leave on Nov. 11, only to be the subject of a petition demanding he be fired.
In the village government realm, Village Clerk-Treasurer Mike McKinney became the village’s first-ever administrator/clerk.