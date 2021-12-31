Western Racine County fire department member resigns after allegedly threatening man with crowbar

TOWN OF NORWAY — A member of the Wind Lake fire department has resigned after being accused of using a crowbar to threaten a motorist in an apparent road rage incident.

Bruce Liberski, a former firefighter who was serving as an engineer, said he has stepped down from his volunteer position with the Wind Lake Volunteer Fire Company.

“I think I’d feel better if I just resign,” he stated in an email. “I just don’t need the extra pressure.”

Fire Chief Justin Lyman confirmed that Liberski no longer is part of the volunteer fire department.

Lyman has declined to discuss the incident, although he stated: “The Wind Lake Volunteer Fire Company takes pride in the relationship and trust we hold with law enforcement, neighboring fire/EMS services, as well as the citizens we serve.”

Liberski, 60, was issued a police citation for disorderly conduct after his wife was involved in a Dec. 6 traffic collision with another motorist near State Highway 36 and Fries Lane.

According to police, Liberski arrived on the scene and threatened the other motorist with a crowbar. The other motorist was issued a traffic citation after he allegedly followed closely, flashed his bright lights, tried to pass, and then caused a collision. Liberski has a Jan. 11 date in Norway Municipal Court for a noncriminal disorderly conduct citation that carries a potential civil fine of up to $313 if he is found guilty. Liberski, a longtime firefighter who joined the Wind Lake department three years ago, criticized the police officer who handled the Dec. 6 incident. He also asked then-Police Chief John Hanrahan to dismiss the disorderly conduct citation. Hanrahan, who has since retired, defended his officer’s work and said that Liberski engaged in “asinine behavior” as well as “violent and extraordinarily unprofessional conduct.”

