Western Racine County election roundup

Jendusa-Nicolai has been on the Town Board since 2016, Szeklinski since 2010. Szeklinski has also served on the Washington-Caldwell School District Board since 2012.

Scott Burns, an account representative, finished third with 681 votes, followed by David Kwasinki, an outside sales representative for the electronic security industry, with 583 in the April 7 vote.

Town supervisors serve two-year terms and receive an annual salary of $7,750.

The Town Board's next term will be an interesting one as the board continues with its quest to incorporate the town as the Village of Tichigan in an effort to protect its boundaries from the growing neighboring Village of Waterford. And to the northwest, the Village of Mukwonago has developed dramatically over the past decade expanding from Waukesha County into a narrow sliver of land of Walworth County just outside Racine County's boundaries.

Fire and rescue service has also been an issue. The Town Board last year voted to have the Tichigan Fire Company serve the entire town. Previously the Waterford Fire Department served roughly the southern half of the town with Tichigan handling the northern portion.

Schopp re-elected in Norway