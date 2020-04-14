Western Racine County election roundup

RACINE COUNTY — Two longtime incumbents lost seats in the April 7 election in Union Grove and Rochester, while town residents opted to stay the course in Norway and the Town of Waterford.
Following is a breakdown of contested elections on the county's west end.
Graf returns to Grove board
A slight changing of the guard is in store for the Union Grove Village Board, but the man taking over the Trustee No. 4 position will not need a primer on how operations of village government.
According to results released Monday, Adam Graf defeated incumbent Timothy Mallach by a total of 603 votes to 465 in the April 7 election.
Longtime incumbent Gordon Svendsen ran unopposed for the seat No. 2 and incumbent Ryan M. Johnson was unopposed for the seat No. 6. Village trustees serve two-year terms and receive $6,300 annually in compensation.
Graf works for the Racine County Parks Department and is a small business owner. He served as village trustee from 2013-2017
Mallach, who works on the custodial staff at Union Grove Elementary School, had served on the Village Board since 2006.
Kumbier ousted in Rochester
The Rochester Village Board will have a new face after political newcomer Leslie Kinsey bested longtime incumbent Russ Kumbier in the April 7 election to win a two-year term as village trustee.
According to results of the election released Monday, Kinsey finished third in the four-way race for three seats on the board. Incumbent Chris Bennett, a member of the board since 2009, placed first with 694 votes; incumbent Christian Johnson was second with 649; and Kinsey, a procurement buyer for Rochester-based American Champion Aircraft Corporation, was third with 628 votes.
Kumbier, a special education teacher and a village trustee from 2006-2009 and again since 2012, placed fourth with 558 votes.
The term of office for each seat is two years and the position pays $4,000 annually and $25 per meeting attended.
Bennett is a self-employed communication consultant and writer and used to work for The Journal Times. Johnson is a certified soil tester/master plumber.
Kinsey has served as race director for the Rochester 5K, has served on the board for the Rochester Day in the Country festival and is a member Rochester Memorial Day parade and service board.
Town of Waterford incumbents re-elected
Incumbents Tim Szeklinski and Teri Jendusa-Nicolai easily fended off challenges to their supervisor seats in the April 7 election for Town Board.
Results released Monday afternoon showed Jendusa-Nicholai, a special education aide and nationally recognized victim rights advocate, finishing first with 1,265 votes, followed by Szeklinski, a property manager and real estate broker, with 1,073 votes.
Jendusa-Nicolai has been on the Town Board since 2016, Szeklinski since 2010. Szeklinski has also served on the Washington-Caldwell School District Board since 2012.
Scott Burns, an account representative, finished third with 681 votes, followed by David Kwasinki, an outside sales representative for the electronic security industry, with 583 in the April 7 vote.
Town supervisors serve two-year terms and receive an annual salary of $7,750.
The Town Board's next term will be an interesting one as the board continues with its quest to incorporate the town as the Village of Tichigan in an effort to protect its boundaries from the growing neighboring Village of Waterford. And to the northwest, the Village of Mukwonago has developed dramatically over the past decade expanding from Waukesha County into a narrow sliver of land of Walworth County just outside Racine County's boundaries.
Fire and rescue service has also been an issue. The Town Board last year voted to have the Tichigan Fire Company serve the entire town. Previously the Waterford Fire Department served roughly the southern half of the town with Tichigan handling the northern portion.
Schopp re-elected in Norway
Ralph Schopp, who has served on the Norway Town Board for two decades, is returning to the board for another two-year term.
According to results released Monday, Schopp beat Melissa Grohs, a member of the town Planning Commission and former deputy town clerk, 1,232 votes to 1,030 int he April 7 election for town supervisor No. 3.
Schopp, a retired carpenter, has served as the Town Board's representative for the town's local lake districts. Grohs works in accounting and human resources at Brighton Elementary School in western Kenosha County.
Incumbent Timothy Hansen ran unopposed for supervisor No. 4 in the April 7 election. Norway town supervisors are paid $7,000 annually.
Christina L. Bass was unopposed for municipal judge, which is a four-year term and pays $8,667 annually.
Drive-thru tent
Mayor at the polls
Checking the clipboard
Voting in her car
Line of cars
Ask me about elections
Filling out a ballot at Festival
Drive-thru voting
Dropping in their ballot
Pulling in
Checking in
Geared up for voting
Guard at the polls
Waiting for voters
Waiting for cars
Staying safe
Fries with that?
Drive-thru voting
Checking voters in, in Racine
Jon Truckey
Rep. Robin Vos in Burlington
Dogs can't vote
Guard at the polls
More curbside voting in Burlington
Curbside voting in Burlington
Drive-up voting in Burlington
Poll workers suit up
Finished ballot
Absentee dropoff
A question
Semi-typical polling place
Town of Waterford voting
Mount Pleasant voting
Voting in Rochester
Voting in Rochester
Voting in Rochester
Mount Pleasant voting
Mount Pleasant voting
Mount Pleasant voting
Town of Waterford voting
Town of Waterford voting
Town of Waterford voting
Town of Waterford voting
