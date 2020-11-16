Western Racine County businesses adjust to COVID-19 for seasonal shopping

RACINE COUNTY — As Thanksgiving approaches, so does what is typically the nation’s biggest shopping day: Black Friday.
But what does Black Friday mean during a COVID-19 pandemic? Vana Lyon, proprietor of Main Street Mercantile in Downtown Waterford, recognizes that people may be a little wary of shopping, particularly of large lines, crowds and increased safety concerns.
“We’re thinking a lot of people really enjoy Black Friday shopping but aren’t wanting to do that this year,” she said. “We wanted to provide an opportunity for customers to do what they love to do, but in a more controlled, safer environment.”
So, she found to provide the classic Black Friday experience while still keeping COVID safety protocols in mind. Customers are able to sign up for 30-minute time slots for Friday, Nov. 27, with their closest friends and family, the people they’ve had contact with during the pandemic. Burlington’s Light Up the Night, an event meant to kick off holiday shopping in Downtown Burlington, also has been modified for a COVID-19 protocol this year.
Main Street Mercantile
While customers shop around the relatively new store at 316 Main St., Waterford, exclusive deals, craft cocktails and individually packaged snacks will be available.
While Lyon isn’t disclosing the deals ahead of time, every category will have some sort of sale, she said. Things that are normally not on sale will be on sale, and it will be the only time to get a discount on certain items and categories.
The craft cocktails to be served on Black Friday are available for sale in Lyon’s line of merchandise, known as Camp Craft Cocktail kits. Lyon has been working with Cafe 213, 213 E. Main St., to obtain the individually packaged snacks.
“Everything will be COVID-safe,” Lyon said. “We’re providing an opportunity to feel a little more comfortable.”
It’s also a more focused customer group, which will help drive sales, Lyon said.
The smaller group allows Lyon to answer questions more closely and teach customers about different vendors and products, something that’s really important to her.
“Everything in our shop means something, and there’s a story behind every brand. It’s important that we’re really, truly, supporting the small businesses,” Lyon said.
Lyon has brought in new brands and products just within the first eight weeks of opening. She hopes to have an exclusive candle out for sale before Black Friday. She also wants to bring in more products geared toward men.
“We had a really good first weekend. It was insane,” she said of her Sept. 19 opening. “That night, I had to restock almost everything that we had.”
Support Local Journalism
Lyon plans to have shopping as usual in the morning and early afternoon, and the shopping parties held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Black Friday. But she plans to adjust shopping party times if more people want to sign up. Interested people may sign up by emailing info@mainstreetmercantilewi.com or by visiting the SignUpGenius link available on Main Street Mercantile’s Facebook page. Signing up is free and the cocktails and snacks are free with sign-up.
“We’re just trying to bring some normalcy during these insane times and do anything we can to make life a little bit easier for people,” Lyon said.
Light Up the Night
Jan Ludtke, executive director of the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce said the community is primarily focused on the Light Up the Night event for holiday or Black Friday shopping.
“There may be some individuals doing Black Friday specials on that day, but typically from what we have heard, most people are focused on (Nov. 20),” Ludtke said in an interview Friday with The Journal Times.
She noted that bigger corporate stores may be doing Black Friday deals, but may be all throughout November as well.
Burlington’s Light Up the Night is this week, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday in the Downtown area. Many Burlington-area businesses will have extended hours and the sky will be illuminated with search lights.
“Those big search lights, people know what that is,” said Shelly Leverenz of the Light Up the Night committee. “We have a lot of new businesses Downtown that are brand new and have just opened up. We want to shine some light on positivity.”
Leverenz said all stores are taking precautions for COVID-19 this year.
“Every store is in position for that already,” she said. “Each individual store is responsible for safety. We have been doing that since day one.”
Limitations and safety measures include regulating how many people can occupy a store at a time, having wipes and hand sanitizer available, social-distancing enforcement and mask requirements.
The stores in Downtown Burlington are not an indoor mall and are open-air, which helps for safety as well, Leverenz said.
Event attendees can enter raffles for gift certificates and movie passes as well as donate canned goods or toiletry items to Love Inc. food pantry. Many businesses will have snacks available as well.
Burlington Menswear, 113 E. Chestnut St., will be having individually packaged cups filled with nuts for easy grabbing, in light of the pandemic.
While the horse-and-carriage ride typically offered has been canceled and postponed until next year’s event due to COVID restrictions, Leverenz said she’s still very excited for the event and hopes others are, too.
“It’s something to look forward to,” she said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.