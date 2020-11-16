Western Racine County businesses adjust to COVID-19 for seasonal shopping

The craft cocktails to be served on Black Friday are available for sale in Lyon’s line of merchandise, known as Camp Craft Cocktail kits. Lyon has been working with Cafe 213, 213 E. Main St., to obtain the individually packaged snacks.

“Everything will be COVID-safe,” Lyon said. “We’re providing an opportunity to feel a little more comfortable.”

It’s also a more focused customer group, which will help drive sales, Lyon said.

The smaller group allows Lyon to answer questions more closely and teach customers about different vendors and products, something that’s really important to her.

“Everything in our shop means something, and there’s a story behind every brand. It’s important that we’re really, truly, supporting the small businesses,” Lyon said.

Lyon has brought in new brands and products just within the first eight weeks of opening. She hopes to have an exclusive candle out for sale before Black Friday. She also wants to bring in more products geared toward men.

“We had a really good first weekend. It was insane,” she said of her Sept. 19 opening. “That night, I had to restock almost everything that we had.”

