Western Racine County budget roundup for 2023: Property taxes going up in Burlington, Waterford and Yorkville

BURLINGTON — The first $1 million outlay for saving Echo Lake is on the books in a City of Burlington budget that raises property taxes by more than $300,000 next year.

The 2023 spending plan approved by the Burlington City Council includes a $1 million capital expenditure to begin work on a $9 million plan to rebuild an aging dam and dredge the troubled lake.

The budget also includes another $40,000 for planning and design work on the Echo Lake project.

City officials have discussed issuing bonds for the lake restoration effort and then using property tax increases to repay the debts. Officials also have secured a $1 million state grant and are hoping to find other outside funding sources.

The city’s 2023 budget includes property tax collections of $8.5 million, which is up $342,469 from this year’s taxes totaling $8.1 million.

The property tax rate in the growing community is down from $7.61 to $6.95 per $1,000 of property value. But city officials say the estimated average tax bill is increasing from $1,796 to $1,818 for the owner of a home worth about $261,000.

The total budget for city services is jumping more than $1 million, from $31,588,049 this year to $32,624,249 next year.

In addition to raising property taxes, city officials are moving $3 million over from fund balances.

Otherwise, revenues in the spending plan total $29.6 million, down from $30.3 million this year.

Union Grove

The Village of Union Grove has approved a 2023 budget that increases spending by $1.6 million, from $10.1 million to $11.7 million.

The biggest increase is in the wastewater utility fund, which is jumping from $1.6 million to $2.8 million. Village officials are planning capital improvements there and in other utilities.

Property taxes for village government are increasing from $1,902,134 to $2,010,499.

The tax rate is going up from $4.85 to $5.48 per $1,000 of property value.

In addition to general village operations, property taxes fund nearly $500,000 a year in debt payments. The village budget shows about $12 million in debts that remain to be repaid.

Waterford

Spending is down significantly in the Village of Waterford, from $20 million to $16.5 million, in the village’s 2023 budget.

The decrease represents mostly completed capital spending projects, as capital outlays are down from $3.9 million to $312,532.

Spending is up slightly in public works and parks and culture, while the village has trimmed funding of the public library by $100,000, in a move that is still being debated in the community.

The budget approved by the Waterford Village Board increases property taxes by more than $300,000, from $2.6 million to $2.9 million. The tax rate is climbing from $4.28 to $4.52 per $1,000 of property value.

Rochester

Village of Rochester officials are nearly holding the lines on property taxes, while increasing spending slightly on village services.

The Village Board has approved a 2023 budget totaling $1,410,590 in spending, up from this year’s budget of $1,362,422.

Spending is down in capital projects and health and human services, but up in public works, public safety and conservation and development. The budget for conservation & development is jumping from $62,530 to $99,687.

Property owners will pay a combined $1,076,791 in property taxes for village services, including Honey Lake, compared to this year’s level of $1,068,302. Property taxes also include about $272,000 a year for debt service on past village borrowing.

The tax rate is $2.54 per $1,000 of property value, down from this year’s rate of $2.59.

Yorkville

A $250,000 increase in property tax collections will help the Village of Yorkville pay significant increases in its outstanding debt obligations.

The Yorkville Village Board has approved a 2023 budget that raises property taxes from $1,299,584 up to $1,550,078 — an increase of $250,494, or nearly 20%.

The village is planning on spending a total of $2,805,289 next year, which is up from $2,420,575 this year.

The budget includes debt service payments of $506,953, more than four times this year’s debt service budget of $116,617.

Spending is also up in public safety, but down in highway construction and other areas of public works.

Town of Burlington

The town is reducing capital improvement spending to lower its budget next year by more than $350,000.

The Burlington Town Board has approved a 2023 budget with spending of $3,232,856, down from $3,589,045, a decrease of $356,199.

The reduced spending stems from a budget cut in capital projects from $758,300 down to $360,012. General government spending is down, too, from $630,006 to $501,780.

Property tax collections for town services are increasing by about $80,000, up to $1,892,990.

Town of Waterford

Rising costs for employee health insurance, police and fire services and garbage collection are driving a 25% increase in town spending budgeted for next year.

The Waterford Town Board has approved a 2023 budget of $4,308,499, up from this year’s level of $3,443,163. That is an increase of $865,336, or 25%.

Property taxes are increasing less dramatically, from $1,987,671 up to $2,160,872 in next year’s budget.

Village records show that spending for police and water patrol protection is jumping from $840,285 to $961,163, while the fire department has an expenditure called “special assessment rollover” that is increasing from $76,300 to $207,700.

Garbage collection and recycling costs are increasing from $412,000 to $521,872. And employee health insurance spending is going from $206,685 to $242,800.

