West Racine utility work on Hwy 20 scheduled to start next week

Reconstruction of the road itself is scheduled to begin next April.

Why delay the vote?

Alderman Trevor Jung of the 9th District and who represents part of West Racine, clarified that his intention with asking to defer the vote on the DOT contract wasn’t to delay the project itself but to learn more about the project on the record before voting.

Two areas of inquiry are regarding accountability and project management, “just to make sure it wasn’t a project like (Highway) MM,” Jung said, noting the infamous drawn-out project on the county road in Mount Pleasant.

“I wanted there to be some on-the-record public comment discussion on that,” said Jung.

Jung also wanted to have some time to conduct community engagement, particularly with business owners. Jung, who is involved with the West Racine Alliance, said the alliance had planned to hold information sessions and conduct outreach in partnership with the Public Works Department starting last spring. But once COVID-19 broke out, those plans were put on hold. Now, Jung wants to reach out to business owners before officially signing off on the project.