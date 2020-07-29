West Racine utility work on Hwy 20 scheduled to start next week

RACINE — While city officials and aldermen postponed signing off on the Washington Avenue project through West Racine in order to conduct public outreach and learn more about the project, utility work is already scheduled to begin next week.
Jeff Guttenberg, an engineer with the Racine Water Utility, said work is scheduled to begin Monday and will close westbound Washington (Highway 20) from Monroe Avenue to Ohio Street. A gas company, KS Energy, is scheduled to start working from West Boulevard to Monroe in late August.
Westbound traffic on Washington Avenue will be detoured at West Boulevard and go north to Kinzie Avenue, west to Ohio Street and then back south to Washington.
Guttenberg said the westbound detour will be long-term. The plan is to have one lane of eastbound traffic throughout the project.
Vehicles will be able to cross Washington but only if crews are not working directly in that intersection. Guttenberg said he’s told the contractor, Globe Contractors of Pewaukee, that city officals do not want two consecutive intersections closed off at a time. Vehicles should also, for the most part, be able to access side-street parking.
Around November, the utilities are scheduled to switch, with the water utility working east of Lathrop Avenue and the gas utility working on the west side. If both are able to work continuously, the project should be completed by January, but that is if the weather permits.
Reconstruction of the road itself is scheduled to begin next April.
Why delay the vote?
Alderman Trevor Jung of the 9th District and who represents part of West Racine, clarified that his intention with asking to defer the vote on the DOT contract wasn’t to delay the project itself but to learn more about the project on the record before voting.
Two areas of inquiry are regarding accountability and project management, “just to make sure it wasn’t a project like (Highway) MM,” Jung said, noting the infamous drawn-out project on the county road in Mount Pleasant.
“I wanted there to be some on-the-record public comment discussion on that,” said Jung.
Jung also wanted to have some time to conduct community engagement, particularly with business owners. Jung, who is involved with the West Racine Alliance, said the alliance had planned to hold information sessions and conduct outreach in partnership with the Public Works Department starting last spring. But once COVID-19 broke out, those plans were put on hold. Now, Jung wants to reach out to business owners before officially signing off on the project.
“The intent of the deferral was to host a public conversation about how this project is going to affect the business district and how business owners can prepare,” said Jung. “Because of the spread of COVID-19 a lot of businesses are not in the fiscal condition that they wish to be as they enter another difficult season.”
The next City Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Aug. 5. Typically meetings are held on Tuesdays, but Aug. 4 is National Night Out. The City Council meeting is planned to be conducted virtually and live-streamed for the public on the city’s Facebook page: Facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/.
Things to do in and around Racine County
RACINE — The annual Job's Daughters Craft Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, in the Racine Masonic Center parking lot, 10…
KENOSHA — The Anderson Arts Center is offering a free Twilight Jazz Summer Concert Series at 6 p.m. on select Tuesdays through Sept. 8. The se…
KENOSHA — The Anderson Arts Center is moving forward with a rescheduled Memorial Day dance at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, to celebrate women in …
SOMERS — The Pike River Benefit Concert Series will continue with social distancing edition from 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays, Aug. 7 and 21, at Hawtho…
RACINE — Downtown is offering yet another way to socially distance while having fun and supporting small business.
RACINE — Downtown Racine Corp. is offering a socially distanced, self-guided historic tour of Downtown Racine with a web-based, mobile-friendl…
KENOSHA — Kenosha’s Tall Ship Red Witch is offering 70-minute public sailing excursions and private charters on Lake Michigan.
RACINE — For the 19th consecutive year, the Downtown Racine Corp. has unveiled this year’s public art project. The project features a set of t…
RACINE — Wanting to include the community in a creative conversation about these unique times, Racine Art Museum and Wustum Museum of Fine Art…
SOMERS — Current art exhibitions at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside can now be viewed virtually.
RACINE — The Racine Legacy Museum at the Veterans Center, 820 Main St., will recognize, honor and celebrate Racine’s women veterans with the e…
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.