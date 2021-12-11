West Racine corridor reopens

RACINE — After two years of construction, the West Racine corridor near Washington Avenue is finally free of orange cones.

The City of Racine held a ribbon cutting celebration for the reopening of West Racine on Saturday afternoon at Santa's Chalet, the corner of West Boulevard and Washington Avenue. Families were invited to watch the ribbon cutting and had an opportunity to meet Santa.

Mayor Cory Mason also announced a new grant through the Racine Revitalization Program, which aims to benefit small businesses in the corridor. Grants will be anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000.

The grant program will "help revitalize the businesses and get them going again," Mason said.

After the ribbon cutting, Mason set out to businesses in the area to inform them of the grant. As of Saturday, he said business owners can apply for the grant.

"This has been a long two years to get Highway 20 rebuilt," Mason said. "I wanna thank the West Racine Association for putting this thing together and getting people excited about it. We're very happy with the end result."

Carla Thillemann, a lifelong resident of Washington Avenue whose family has had property in the corridor for at least 90 years, said she was excited and hopeful for what is to come.

"I can't wait to see the rebuilding of everything," she said. "I hope some shops come here. It's nice to see (the businesses) alive again."

She had one message for the community: "Go West Racine!"

