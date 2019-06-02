RACINE — West Racine, it’s time to get down in the dirt.
Volunteers built the bones of a new community garden Saturday at N. Owen Davies Park, 1700 West Blvd. Two main groups are working in partnership with the city on the project.
“We’ve wanted a community garden here for probably eight to 10 years,” said Mary Siuta, a member of the West Racine Alliance and of the grassroots group that started the conversation.
Ever since the Piggly Wiggly on Grove Avenue closed years ago, West Racine has been a food desert, Siuta pointed out. “There’s no walk-to grocery store,” she said.
“We’ve brought the farmers market in twice a week, which is good,” Siuta said. “But now, this is another opportunity for healthy, fresh food.”
The West Racine Alliance partnered with the Racine Urban Garden Network, which provided materials and manpower. Saturday, a handful of Americorps volunteers also worked alongside the two main groups which were also assisted by volunteers from Racine Community Church of the Nazarene and Holy Communion Church. Siuta estimated that about 25 to 30 people participated.
Working in a 40- by 108-foot area, the volunteers built 18 raised-bed frames. Each was 4 by 10 feet by 12 inches tall. However, two beds were built to double height so they could be used by someone in a wheelchair or who could not kneel or bend over.
Already, about half of the new garden beds have been spoken for, Siuta said.
Going organic
Each raised bed is to be filled with compost. Siuta said the groups had hoped to fill them Saturday, but no one was delivering compost because it was too soggy to move, and another work day will be needed for that task.
“And then people will be planting right in the compost,” Siuta said. “They can bring topsoil if they want, but we’ll be providing compost.”
She continued, “We’re trying to be organic which means no chemicals, no Roundup, no chemical spray, nothing that’s going to affect the person’s bed next to you.”
Davies Park is easily large enough that the community garden could be expanded in future years, Siuta noted.
The project partners ask for a donation of at least $20 per year to use one of the beds. The money goes to a fund that helps all the city’s community gardens with compost, tools and maintenance.
City involved
The city will be fencing around the new gardens, Siuta said, as well as bringing a water source to the site. The hope is that those things can be in place by early July.
“We also have mentors that, if people have questions or don’t know what they’re doing, we do have people they can ask, and we can help them,” said Amber Yocco, a RUGN board member.
The garden will have two arbors, to make the chain-link enclosure more welcoming. It will also have a bike rack and a bulletin board.
“There’s going to be flowers in here to make it pretty, too,” Siuta said, “something the city can be proud of, and West Racine can be proud of.”
The center of the garden was left open, and benches will be installed in that area.
“It’s nice to have a meeting place in the middle of your garden for people to sit and talk and get to know each other, or have a picnic,” said Rachel Trobaugh, general manager of the large Marquette Street community garden. “And we’ve done that at Marquette.”
“Because,” added Siuta, “not only the goal of the garden is to get people nutritious food and beautiful flowers, but to build up spirit of community.”
For more information, call 262-633-8239, email rugn.org@gmail.com or visit www.rugn.org.
