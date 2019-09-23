YORKVILLE — The West Frontage Road (South Sylvania Avenue) closed Monday from Highway 11 to Highway 20 as part of the Interstate 94 North-South project, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The closure, expected to last about two weeks, will allow crews to reconstruct part of the road north of Highway 11.
Local access will be available along most of the closure between Highway 20 and 58th Road, the DOT said, but not along the roughly 1,000 feet between 58th Road and Highway 11.
The DOT is encouraging travelers to use the East Frontage Road to navigate the closure.
Excellent! Lots a good union construction jobs have come out of all these projects which is great for the working women and men of Racine County.
