RACINE COUNTY — Western Racine County school districts enjoyed fairly steady test scores in the 2018-19 school year, with numbers remaining similar to the 2017-18 school year with insignificant fluctuations across most districts.
For the most part, Racine County’s rural and suburban school districts maintained test scores above state averages for English/Language Arts and Math. Statewide, scores decreased in both ELA and math. However, some schools experienced large changes year-over-year, according to test score data released Sept. 12 by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
Statewide for the Forward ELA test, 23.2% of students received below basic, 34.4% were basic, 32.9% were proficient and 7.9% were advanced. For math, 23.9% were below basic, 31.3% were basic, 34% were proficient and 9.4% were advanced.
Raymond Elementary saw major gains in students who received advanced scores. During the 2017-18 school year, 15.8% tested advanced in ELA and 7.1% tested advanced in math. During the 2018-19 school year, those numbers increased to 20.9% and 11.9%, respectively.
Drought Elementary’s scores stayed relatively the same, with the exception of a nearly 8-point increase in students testing as advanced in ELA to 18%.
While 13% of students at Washington-Caldwell tested as advanced in math for both the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years, the school saw a significant drop in students that tested as proficient. That number dropped from 50% to 39.1%, a number still above the state average of 34%.
Waterford, Burlington and Union Grove high school students exceeded the state average ACT composite score of 19.6. Waterford High School students averaged 21.3 on the ACT, while those at Burlington High School averaged 19.7 and Union Grove High School students averaged 19.8.
‘We’re never done’
Burlington Area School District Superintendent Stephen Plank said the district has achieved its scores by focusing on implementing best practices, working on essential skills, making sure rigorous coursework is available to all students and keeping kids engaged.
You have free articles remaining.
“(Keeping students engaged) gives them hope and gives them reason to be there every day,” Plank said.
Assistant Superintendent Connie Zinnen said faculty is also a huge part of the district’s success.
“We really believe we have a dedicated staff,” she said.
Joel Adamczyk, UGHS principal and curriculum director, said UGHS prides itself on going beyond helping students get high marks.
“We’re not just focusing on the best test scores,” Adamczyk said. “We’re focusing on making students well-rounded people.”
Waterford Graded School District achieves its scores by fostering “a culture of continuous improvement,” said Superintendent Ed Brzinski.
“We’re never done,” he said. “We always want to have the students have more opportunities for growth, and the most important way to do that is having everybody working together.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
What a breath of fresh air! Seeing a school board and educators do what they are getting paid for......educate our kids!! Nice job!
Test scores above average. Great news!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.