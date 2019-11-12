West end schools receive high marks from state

“We’re going to stay on the path with that, expecting that the results will speak for themselves,” Thomas said. “The report card data is valuable but we use several measurements to assess our growth.”

Thomas said the district is measuring student growth throughout the year instead of just waiting for the results of one test once a year.

Waterford

Waterford High School improved from “meets expectations” in 2017-18 to “exceeds expectations” in 2018-19.

Waterford High School Superintendent Lucas Francois, in his first year as superintendent for the district, said he “inherited a four-star district and I credit my predecessor (Keith Brandstetter) and the wonderful work that our teachers have done.”

Francois said there are areas of improvement particularly with English Language Arts, math and ACT scores.

“As we look at our advanced or proficient rates we are still hovering around or just above the 50 percentile of students being proficient in language arts and mathematics, we certainly can improve on those two areas,” Francois said. “And our overall ACT composite lacks school districts that are in our area and similar size … and I believe there’s an opportunity to improve our overall composite scores.”