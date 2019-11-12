West end schools receive high marks from state

RACINE COUNTY — The public schools and school districts serving western Racine County, for the most part, did well on the state Department of Public Instruction report cards, with many receiving the grade of “exceeds expectations.”
In some cases, there is room for improvement.
For the 2017-18 school year, the Burlington Area School District received a grade of “exceeds expectations” and most of its middle and elementary schools “exceed expectations.” But for the 2018-19 school year there was a slight decline for two schools.
Cooper Elementary and Dyer Intermediate schools declined from “exceeds expectations” in 2017-18 to “meets expectations” in 2018-19.
Burlington High School remained at “meets expectations.”
Karcher Middle School and Winkler Elementary School each remained at “exceeds expectations.”
Waller Elementary School improved to “significantly exceeds expectations” in 2018-19, which is the highest level.
Julie Thomas, communications coordinator for the district, said the district is proud to continue to “exceed expectations” and in most areas the district’s scores are higher than in the state average.
Thomas said in the past few years the district has “implemented new tools to improve students math skills and literacy skills.”
“We’re going to stay on the path with that, expecting that the results will speak for themselves,” Thomas said. “The report card data is valuable but we use several measurements to assess our growth.”
Thomas said the district is measuring student growth throughout the year instead of just waiting for the results of one test once a year.
Waterford
Waterford High School improved from “meets expectations” in 2017-18 to “exceeds expectations” in 2018-19.
Waterford High School Superintendent Lucas Francois, in his first year as superintendent for the district, said he “inherited a four-star district and I credit my predecessor (Keith Brandstetter) and the wonderful work that our teachers have done.”
Francois said there are areas of improvement particularly with English Language Arts, math and ACT scores.
“As we look at our advanced or proficient rates we are still hovering around or just above the 50 percentile of students being proficient in language arts and mathematics, we certainly can improve on those two areas,” Francois said. “And our overall ACT composite lacks school districts that are in our area and similar size … and I believe there’s an opportunity to improve our overall composite scores.”
Francois said the district has started to put in place policies to evaluate how students are doing in ELA and math, and how those subjects are being taught.
There was some slippage in the Waterford Graded School District.
Trailside Elementary School slid from “exceeds expectations” in 2017-18 to “meets expectations” in 2018-19 and Evergreen Elementary School slid from “significantly exceeds expectations” to “exceeds expectations.”
Fox River Middle School and Woodfield Elementary School remained at the level they were at last year. Both schools received a score of “meets expectations.”
Union Grove
The Union Grove High School and Union Grove Elementary school districts remained at “exceeds expectations” for 2018-1019.
Union Grove High School Superintendent Alan Mollerskov said the district is pleased with its score and it aim of the “well-rounded overall education for the students,” but there are areas of improvement.
“We’d like to try to improve our 9th grade and 10th grade scores … and I think that’s where we can make our biggest improvement,” Mollerskov said. “They’re working on the strategies for that now.”
The scores
Below is a breakdown of how each of western Racine County public schools were graded by the state.
Burlington Area
Burlington High School: 67.7, Meets Expectations
Cooper Elementary: 70, Meets Expectations
Dyer School, 70.6 Meets Expectations
Lyons Center: Alternate Rating, Satisfactory Progress
Karcher School: 79.9, Exceeds Expectations
Waller Elementary: 69.2, Meets Expectations
Winkler Elementary: 83.2, Significantly Exceeds Expectations
Dover No. 1
Kansasville Elementary: 77.7, Exceeds Expectations
Muskego-Norway
Bay Lane Elementary: 89.6, Significantly Exceeds Expectations
Lake Denoon Middle: 89.8, Significantly Exceeds Expectations
Lakeview Elementary: 70.9, Meets Expectations
Mill Valley Elementary 97.4 Significantly Exceeds Expectations
Muskego High School: 80.5, Exceeds Expectations
Muskego Lakes Middle: 84.2, Significantly Exceeds Expectations
Norway J7 School District
Drought Elementary: 84.6, Significantly Exceeds Expectations
North Cape
North Cape Elementary: 68.1, Meets Expectations
Raymond
Raymond Elementary: 83.5, Significantly Exceeds Expectations
Washington-Caldwell
Washington Elementary: 83, Significantly Exceeds Expectations
Waterford Graded
Evergreen Elementary: 82.3, Exceeds Expectations
Fox River Middle: 71.2, Meets Expectations
Trailside Elementary: 72.4, Meets Expectations
Woodfield Elementary: 75.8, Exceeds Expectations
Waterford Union High School
Waterford High School: 79.6, Exceeds Expectations
Union Grove Elementary
Union Grove Elementary: 80.5, Exceeds Expectations
Union Grove High School: 74.5, Exceeds Expectations
Yorkville
Yorkville Elementary: 84.1 Significantly Exceeds Expectations