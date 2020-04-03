West end schools deliver remote education that one superintendent calls 'crisis learning'

Assistant Superintendent Connie Zinnen said that BASD is making some adjustments to its virtual learning plan based on feedback from families that initial correspondence and lessons from the district overwhelmed students and parents.

“Every school district is trying to figure it out,” Zinnen said. “Teachers are trying to figure out what lessons should look like. Everybody’s asking for patience and understanding. Everybody’s trying to do their best.”

BASD students are doing a mix of online learning and hands-on work, depending on grade level and class.

“We are incredibly pleased with the dedication and commitment we’ve seen from our staff as they’ve made the transition to working remotely with students,” said Superintendent Stephen Plank. “From virtual planning and lesson prep to actual teaching and learning, it has been inspiring to observe how adaptable the staff has been. The same is true of our students and families that are working to rethink old routines and balance all of the demands of our new norm.”

Union Grove Elementary School