West end schools deliver remote education that one superintendent calls 'crisis learning'

RACINE COUNTY — School districts across the county scrambled over the past few weeks to get some sort of remote learning plan in place to keep students engaged while schools are closed.
Yorkville Elementary School District Superintendent Jeff Peterson explained that what’s going on right now is better described as “crisis learning” instead of remote learning. With what’s more typically known as remote learning, teachers would have more time to create lessons specifically for the format and students and parents would be under significantly less stress.
Peterson believe that an important part of this crisis learning is to make sure schoolwork doesn’t overwhelm students and parents right now.
Yorkville’s sixth through eighth grade students started learning virtually March 16 using their take-home devices. Those in grades three to five are working at home using devices that they would normally leave at school. Students in kindergarten through second grade are learning either by using their personal devices or paper packets.
Peterson added that one of the challenges for everyone right now is the absence of the personal connection between teachers and students.
“Teachers, students and families are feeling it,” he said.
Burlington Area School District
Assistant Superintendent Connie Zinnen said that BASD is making some adjustments to its virtual learning plan based on feedback from families that initial correspondence and lessons from the district overwhelmed students and parents.
“Every school district is trying to figure it out,” Zinnen said. “Teachers are trying to figure out what lessons should look like. Everybody’s asking for patience and understanding. Everybody’s trying to do their best.”
BASD students are doing a mix of online learning and hands-on work, depending on grade level and class.
“We are incredibly pleased with the dedication and commitment we’ve seen from our staff as they’ve made the transition to working remotely with students,” said Superintendent Stephen Plank. “From virtual planning and lesson prep to actual teaching and learning, it has been inspiring to observe how adaptable the staff has been. The same is true of our students and families that are working to rethink old routines and balance all of the demands of our new norm.”
Union Grove Elementary School
Union Grove Elementary students are learning through various remote means, depending on grade level. Grades 4-8 all have Chromebooks to use for schoolwork. Grades three and below are using paper packets that parents picked up from the curb at the school.
Teachers are using various other means to engage students. For example the school guidance counselor is doing the pledge via video with the kids every morning.
“We’re trying to keep things as normal as possible,” said Superintendent Brenda Stevenson.
Stevenson said she’s also using this time to have her staff complete professional development. District staff are in the process of completing the trauma-sensitive schools modules from the Department of Public Instruction.
Waterford High School
Waterford High seems to have the most rigid virtual learning schedule out of the west end districts.
Teachers prep from 7 a.m. to 9:20 a.m. Students virtually attend periods one through four from 9:25 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. After a break for lunch, class periods five through eight resume from 12:20 p.m. to 2:25 p.m. Teachers have prep time and office hours until 3 p.m. WUHS students all use Chromebooks.
“Overall feedback from students, parents, and teachers has been positive,” said Superintendent Lucas Francois. “The district has received a concern that the structure of the day is perhaps too rigid, causing me to monitor the schedule going forward.”
He gave props to the teaching and support staff for “moving mountains” to switch to virtual learning in just days.
“Our students will receive the best education possible given the circumstances, but I empathize with families that are struggling to support a virtual learning environment at home,” Francois said. “Virtual learning is not easy for anyone.”
Waterford Graded
Waterford Graded School District students in grades three and higher have their own devices, but its younger students do not. The district is providing devices and online services to pre-kindergarten through second grade students who need them.
“Things are going well,” said Superintendent Ed Brzinski. “Our focus has been to keep the momentum of learning going. The staff has been absolutely fantastic. There is an incredible learning curve in trying to become a virtual school quickly. I am just so proud of them and the work they are doing.”
