RACINE COUNTY — Area school districts will likely cancel classes at least once more this week, as bitterly cold air moves into the region.
Burlington Area Schools, Waterford Union High School and Union Grove High School have all canceled classes twice so far this year, and cancellations on Wednesday seem all but certain.
The National Weather Service on Monday afternoon announced a wind chill warning for 6 p.m. Tuesday through noon Thursday, meaning that “the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values.”
The NWS advises that frostbite, hypothermia and even death can happen in this weather, if the proper precautions aren’t taken.
Although three of the largest west-end districts had not canceled Wednesday or Thursday lasses as of press time Monday, all of their superintendents said they always call off school in the case of a NWS wind chill warning. Wind chills from Tuesday night through Wednesday night are projected to be 40 to 55 degrees below zero.
Communication between districts
The superintendents of the west-end schools confer with one another about conditions prior to making weather-related cancellation decisions, according to Keith Brandstetter, Waterford Union High School superintendent. Those at Waterford and Union Grove — stand-alone high school districts — make sure to coordinate with their elementary school feeder districts.
They all strive to make closure decisions the night before, if possible.
If the school leaders are not able to make an early decision, they typically talk between 4-5 a.m. and start telling people about the closure by 5 a.m. Every once in a while though, roads will look good at 4 a.m. and will turn icy by 5:30, causing a decision to be delayed, Brandstetter said.
Union Grove High School Superintendent Al Mollerskov said his district does not have a specific cutoff time for deciding whether or not to cancel classes, but as a general rule he strives to make the decision by 5:30 a.m.
When there’s a NWS warning, Mollerskov said, the district always cancels school, but in the case of an advisory, UGHS plays it by ear.
District administration has to take into consideration that its students who drive to school are teenagers who must navigate county roads, Mollerskov said.
Peter Smet, superintendent of Burlington Area School District said deciding to cancel classes based on snow is made on a case-by-case basis, taking into consideration input from the busing company and drifting on county roads. Smet said it can be a “tough call” as Burlington is a large district, serving all or part of six communities in two counties, and some areas might be clear while others are treacherous.
Required hours
The state requires that students in grades seven through 12 receive 1,137 hours of direct pupil instruction each year. This was changed in 2013 from a 180-day requirement.
Brandstetter said that Waterford High does not have any full built-in snow days in its schedule this year, but it’s possible that kids would make up hours on what was originally scheduled as a staff development day in February, or to attend a full day on what was initially scheduled as a half day. Brandstetter said the district is set to have its last day of class on a Thursday but could extend the year to the following Friday, if necessary.
Smet said Burlington has four snow days built into its schedule, but it has several options to make up hours if it has to cancel more than four days. These include students going to school on what were initially scheduled as teacher in-service days, adding minutes to each school day or extending the school year.
UGHS also builds extra hours into its schedule in case of cancellations, Mollerskov said, with about 3.5 extra days in the calendar this year.
None of the districts had made concrete decisions on making up hours as of Monday afternoon.
