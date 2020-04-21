West-end chamber of commerce organizations try to help local businesses during pandemic

Some shops are still offering merchandise for sale but in creative ways such as delivery or curbside pickup; the Ink Spot of Wisconsin, a local printing business, is still open; and hair salons have offered products such as hair dye kits for sale as well, but for delivery or pickup.

And some restaurants have had long lines for carryout or pickup.

“There’s a lot of support from our community to keep the restaurants supported,” Brummel said. “The community has really rallied behind that.”

People that have been laid off from their jobs have been struggling and the community has also shown support for essential workers, Brummel said.

And the chamber has worked to inspire community involvement, even with social distancing rules in place. Every year the organization hosts a Beautification Day, but because this year the organization had to avoid drawing large crowds, the event was put on Saturday without in-person coordination. Instead, people posted pictures on Facebook of the area they cleaned up instead of gathering in groups to clean.

Brummel said that in the end, when the coronavirus pandemic is over, she hopes there aren’t many Waterford area businesses that will have to close their doors for good.