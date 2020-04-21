West-end chamber of commerce organizations try to help local businesses during pandemic

RACINE COUNTY — Chamber of Commerce organizations on the west end of the county are stepping up to help local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Safer at Home order.
Union Grove
The Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce has been advocating for local business members on its Facebook page.
Chamber Administrator Lynda Studey said the chamber is trying to act as a resource for current information regarding the pandemic. Chamber staff reaches out to businesses daily, asking if they need anything, if they are seeking more business or are offering any specials.
The chamber has created a separate Facebook page just for local restaurants offering pickup or delivery services. That page is titled “Greater Union Grove Area — Grab & Go.” Studey said the page has been heavily utilized.
The chamber has also been reminding residents of the Fourth of July parade, with the intention of giving them something to look forward to when the pandemic is over.
The Chamber is also encouraging members to apply for Small Business Relief loans of $5,000 administered by Racine County Economic Development Corp. on behalf of the village.
The Chamber has also been hosting virtual “coffee and connections” via Zoom calls, made to connect business owners and allow them to discuss current issues.
There will be a call with U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil on Wednesday afternoon. The calls are made known via Chamber emails, which people can register for, and through Facebook posts.
Overall, though, the chamber is just trying to keep everyone in touch with each other. “It’s a whole new minefield,” Studey said. “The (coronavirus pandemic) has been a really difficult and surprising time for us. All we can do is be there for the business community.”
Waterford
In Waterford, Absolutely Waterford and Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce recently merged to create Explore Waterford. During this merge, Dawn Brummel, executive director of Explore Waterford, said the organization was busy with in-house issues and hadn’t been doing much community outreach to businesses to see how they were doing.
Now, the organization is trying to get hold of all member businesses, seeing what staff can do to help out. This includes advertising local services on the organization’s Facebook page as well, picking up medicine and food from businesses and bringing the products to customers.
“We’re still here as a business organization, we’ve just expanded to help reach into the community even more and combine a lot of the community, tourism and business needs,” Brummel said.
There have also been efforts by community members to make masks, Brummel reported.
Some shops are still offering merchandise for sale but in creative ways such as delivery or curbside pickup; the Ink Spot of Wisconsin, a local printing business, is still open; and hair salons have offered products such as hair dye kits for sale as well, but for delivery or pickup.
And some restaurants have had long lines for carryout or pickup.
“There’s a lot of support from our community to keep the restaurants supported,” Brummel said. “The community has really rallied behind that.”
People that have been laid off from their jobs have been struggling and the community has also shown support for essential workers, Brummel said.
And the chamber has worked to inspire community involvement, even with social distancing rules in place. Every year the organization hosts a Beautification Day, but because this year the organization had to avoid drawing large crowds, the event was put on Saturday without in-person coordination. Instead, people posted pictures on Facebook of the area they cleaned up instead of gathering in groups to clean.
Brummel said that in the end, when the coronavirus pandemic is over, she hopes there aren’t many Waterford area businesses that will have to close their doors for good.
“I think that’s going to be one of our biggest concerns, is helping these businesses get back on their feet,” she said. “And I’m not sure how we’re going to do that. We don’t have a game plan yet, but we will develop one.”
Burlington
Jan Ludtke, longtime executive director of the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce said the organization is still operating, but is struggling a bit, Ludtke said, because the Home & Garden Show, the second largest fundraiser the chamber hosts, was postponed due to the pandemic. The organization has rent to pay and other bills, however, the chamber is still receiving membership dues.
The chamber recently had an employee move from the area, and the position has not been filled yet.
And when the local shops and businesses begin to open back up, the “Burlington chamber is going to be here to the best of our ability,” Ludtke said. “We will all get through this and we’ll get there.”
