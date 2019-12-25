West Allis woman facing 4th OWI charge goes on expletive-laden tirade
0 comments
top story

West Allis woman facing 4th OWI charge goes on expletive-laden tirade

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A West Allis woman is facing her fourth charge of operating while intoxicated after continually going through a Mount Pleasant McDonald’s drive thru while drunk. Upon her arrest, she reportedly went on a expletive-laden tirade toward the officers on the way to a hospital.

Amanda Hanson, 31, of the 1400 block of South 57th Street, West Allis, was also charged with threat to a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

Amanda Hanson.jpg

Hanson

According to a criminal complaint:

A Mount Pleasant Police officer was dispatched to the McDonald’s, 13343 Washington Ave. (Highway 20), for an intoxicated adult complaint. Hanson was reportedly continually going through the McDonald’s drive thru and was visibly intoxicated.

After Hanson initially resisted the officer’s attempt to place her in handcuffs, the officer noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from her. Hanson’s speech was reportedly slurred, her eyes were glossy and bloodshot and she had “repetitive speech” as the officer tried speaking with her.

Once in the squad car, Hanson become very agitated and stated numerous times that she “knew her rights and that she would sue the officers for arresting her for no reason.” When asked if she was from the Racine area, Hanson then responded that everyone in Racine was a “hillbilly” and “had sex with their brother.”

Hanson then made multiple homophobic slurs aimed toward the officer and implied that the officer participated in sexual favors to get her job. Hansen also implied to the officer that if she wasn’t in handcuffs and the officer wasn’t on duty that she would physically assault her.

After arriving to the hospital, Hanson was told she would need to take a blood draw due to the probable cause that this would be her fourth OWI. After continued resistance the officer moved to secure her arms and legs to get the blood drawn. Hanson began trying to move her left arm as if she was going to strike the officer. The officer finally secured her arms and legs so the blood draw could be done and so that she wouldn’t harm the officer or hospital staff.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News