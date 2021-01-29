'We're holding up here': Customers, workers still have hope for Regency Mall even if its best days are behind it

RACINE — The sparse crowd in Regency Mall on Thursday afternoon was made up of a mix of mall walkers and shoppers. The mall walkers paced, swinging their arms up and down. Shoppers walked slower, hunting for a good sale.

April Karaszewski-Hood, 31, has been going to Regency Mall “pretty much all my life,” with only a few breaks in between, like when she moved to Virginia.

She was at the mall Thursday morning with her daughter, who has a fractured foot, and needed a particular shoe. “It’s just an urgent situation,” she said.

“The mall’s not very appealing,” she added, comparing it to the larger and more popular Gurnee Mills in northern Illinois and Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, which far surpass the options offered at Racine’s only mall.

Retail is just not the same anymore, said Gabriella Rico, manager at jewelry kiosk Piercing Pagoda.