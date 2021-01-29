'We're holding up here': Customers, workers still have hope for Regency Mall even if its best days are behind it

RACINE — The sparse crowd in Regency Mall on Thursday afternoon was made up of a mix of mall walkers and shoppers. The mall walkers paced, swinging their arms up and down. Shoppers walked slower, hunting for a good sale.
April Karaszewski-Hood, 31, has been going to Regency Mall “pretty much all my life,” with only a few breaks in between, like when she moved to Virginia.
She was at the mall Thursday morning with her daughter, who has a fractured foot, and needed a particular shoe. “It’s just an urgent situation,” she said.
“The mall’s not very appealing,” she added, comparing it to the larger and more popular Gurnee Mills in northern Illinois and Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, which far surpass the options offered at Racine’s only mall.
Retail is just not the same anymore, said Gabriella Rico, manager at jewelry kiosk Piercing Pagoda.
Rico, who has managed Piercing Pagoda for two years, said she first started working at Regency Mall in Boston Store, which closed back in 2018. From what she’s seen, malls everywhere are taking hits, not just Regency Mall.
An Aug. 27 report from Bloomberg, citing a report from tech data firm Coresight Research, stated that 25,000 U.S. stores could close permanently this year with the majority of them being in malls, far surpassing 2019’s total of 9,800 stores closing forever.
But, Rico said, “We’re holding up here.”
Regency, built in 1981 and purchased by Georgia-based Hull Property Group in December 2016, has seen fewer stores come and more stores go in the past few years, especially after Sears and JCPenney closed a little over five years ago. The city has invested time and is willing to help finance develop in the area, primarily through establishing a business-friendly tax-increment district around the mall, but little has developed there since 2017 when the plan for the TID started coming together.
Stores like Victoria’s Secret shut down amid the pandemic. The mall’s anchor stores, such as Burlington Coat Factory and Boston Store, moved or closed before COVID-19 was ever identified. A GameStop location, a longtime mainstay of the mall that primarily drew in some young people, is gone too. Since the mall’s reopening, stores like GNC still have their signs up that they’re “temporarily closed” while others have reopened.
But the customers and the retailers that are left behind hold onto hope for the mall’s success.
Jan Halcsik remembered the old days of going to Regency.
“I used to be a big shopper here,” she said.
Nowadays, she finds herself going to Regency less often as a shopper and more as a mall walker. Her and her husband, Dan, take walks every day, and go to the mall when it’s too cold to walk outside.
“I appreciate the fact that it’s still open,” Halcsik said.
Mixed results from pandemic
Ahmad Joseph, owner of Gourmet Coffee House, a small cafe in the mall, said he is praying for things to go back to normal, and hoping for something new to be brought to the mall.
“With COVID-19, everything dropped,” said Joseph, who has owned Gourmet Coffee House for eight years. “Customers who I saw before the pandemic, I don’t see anymore.”
Malcolm Jalaalwalikraam, manager at streetwear and athletic apparel retailer Jimmy Jazz, said that for his store, business has actually gone up since they reopened after the initial stages of the pandemic.
“People have been eager to get out,” Jalaalwalikraam said.
He said it would be good to bring more stores into the mall, and a food court (which the mall doesn’t have) in order to better serve shoppers and make it more “family-friendly.”
“I understand it’s difficult, but you could take a risk,” Jalaalwalikram said.