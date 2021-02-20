'We're at the mercy of Mother Nature' | Local leaders worried melting snow could lead to flooding

The forecast in southeastern Wisconsin calls for temperatures next week climbing momentarily above freezing, but probably not for long. There is a chance for more snow this weekend.

Prepping after ‘a huge amount of snow’

Racine County Emergency Management Coordinator David Maack said he is holding out hope for a gradual meltdown of snow over the next couple of weeks.

Both the Root River and Fox River in Racine County are at relatively flat levels, meaning there is room to absorb a fair amount of melting snow before either river approaches flood stage. Nonetheless, Maack said, he is aware that the snowpack is much larger than usual.

Emergency officials will monitor the situation week by week, and will closely watch the National Weather Service forecasts, he said.

“It is a huge amount of snow,” he said. “If we had a rapid melt right now, that could be problematic.”

Making matters worse, Marquardt said she she has seen forecast models that are warning of a spring rainy season that is heavier than usual in southeastern Wisconsin. If the rain starts before the snow is gone, that could worsen the flood risk.