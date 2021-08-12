 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wells Brothers to reopen Friday
0 Comments

Wells Brothers to reopen Friday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
#1 - Wells Brothers, 2148 Mead St

Wells Brothers Restaurant, 2148 Mead St., Mount Pleasant, is the best place to get a pizza, according to the results of the 2018 Best of Racine County contest.

 Scott Anderson, Journal Times file photo

MOUNT PLEASANT — Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant is celebrating a stroke of good luck following a COVID-19 exposure.

The pizzeria announced it was closing temporarily after a reported COVID-19 exposure Aug. 5. On Facebook Thursday, the restaurant announced that, as of 4:45 p.m. Thursday, "All of our employees that were exposed to the positive COVID case have all tested NEGATIVE and are showing NO SYMPTOMS!"

The nationally known family-owned restaurant is scheduling to reopen for carryout only starting Friday, Aug. 13.

Pizza Hut and Dragontail Systems Limited are collaborating in an attempt to implement drone pizza delivery. Source by: Stringr
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories August 12

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Watch now: ‘Chaos’ | Parents opposed to mask mandates shut down Burlington School Board meeting
Local News

Watch now: ‘Chaos’ | Parents opposed to mask mandates shut down Burlington School Board meeting

A group of anti-mask mandate parents are walking the hallways of Burlington High School, hunting for the school board that had just abruptly adjourned a meeting, when the crowd is stopped by police.

Two hours prior, Burlington citizens and parents filled the school’s auditorium for a school board meeting Monday night to speak out about what they believe the district’s mask policy should be for the upcoming school year amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News