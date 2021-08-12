Wells Brothers to reopen Friday

Get the information you need to help keep you and your loved ones safe, healthy and updated on important issues and events.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant is celebrating a stroke of good luck following a COVID-19 exposure.
The pizzeria announced it was closing temporarily after a reported COVID-19 exposure Aug. 5. On Facebook Thursday, the restaurant announced that, as of 4:45 p.m. Thursday, "All of our employees that were exposed to the positive COVID case have all tested NEGATIVE and are showing NO SYMPTOMS!"
The nationally known family-owned restaurant is scheduling to reopen for carryout only starting Friday, Aug. 13.