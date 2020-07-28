Weidner barred from viewing PowerPoint in her case

That PowerPoint is what Cohen wants to present to the court. On July 6, the same day he submitted the Powerpoint to the court, Cohen also submitted a motion for it to be designated "Attorneys' Eyes Only," arguing that the presentation was made in closed session and the communications fall under attorney-client privilege.

Cohen specifically argued Weidner should not have access to the PowerPoint because she was convicted of contempt after she spoke about the case with members of the media when it was before Gasiorkiewicz and was sealed from the public.

"Weidner has previously intentionally violated orders of the court in this case to keep information she received in this case as confidential for use only in this case and cannot be trusted not to do so again,” Cohen wrote. "Without this protection the PowerPoint is more likely to be disclosed to the public even if the court later rules that it should not have been disclosed."

The next day, Kerkman approved Cohen's request. But Hinkston filed a response that date asking why he hadn't been given time to consult with his client and provide a response before the judge's decision. Hinkston also, "vehemently disagree(d)" with the city's summation of the contempt case.