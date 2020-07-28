Weidner barred from viewing PowerPoint in her case

KENOSHA — The PowerPoint presentation that initiated the open records case between former Alderman Sandy Weidner and the City of Racine has been sealed from the general public and even from Weidner herself.
At a hearing last month, attorney Michael Cohen, representing the city, told Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Chad G. Kerkman that he would like to present the PowerPoint to the court at a future hearing but wanted it designated for "Attorneys' Eyes Only." That means the judge, attorneys and their staff have access to the PowerPoint, but not Weidner.
Weidner's attorney, Mark Hinkston, argued that such a designation would hinder Weidner's ability to participate in her defense. Cohen argued that after Weidner's contempt conviction, which was due to her speaking with the news media about her case, she could not be trusted with access to sealed documents.
Kerkman was assigned the case after three Racine County judges were assigned and then removed from the case. First, Weidner objected to Racine County Circuit Court Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz presiding over the case. Then attorneys for the city objected to Judge Michael Piontek being assigned. And finally, Judge Maureen Martinez recused herself because she "knows or has familiarity with the parties."
Attorneys' eyes only
The civil suit stems from a closed-session meeting in fall 2017, during which Racine City Attorney Scott Letteney showed City Council members a collection of emails that Weidner and two other aldermen had sent to constituents that Letteney thought violated attorney-client privilege.
That PowerPoint is what Cohen wants to present to the court. On July 6, the same day he submitted the Powerpoint to the court, Cohen also submitted a motion for it to be designated "Attorneys' Eyes Only," arguing that the presentation was made in closed session and the communications fall under attorney-client privilege.
Cohen specifically argued Weidner should not have access to the PowerPoint because she was convicted of contempt after she spoke about the case with members of the media when it was before Gasiorkiewicz and was sealed from the public.
"Weidner has previously intentionally violated orders of the court in this case to keep information she received in this case as confidential for use only in this case and cannot be trusted not to do so again,” Cohen wrote. "Without this protection the PowerPoint is more likely to be disclosed to the public even if the court later rules that it should not have been disclosed."
The next day, Kerkman approved Cohen's request. But Hinkston filed a response that date asking why he hadn't been given time to consult with his client and provide a response before the judge's decision. Hinkston also, "vehemently disagree(d)" with the city's summation of the contempt case.
"Ms. Weidner at the very least should be afforded the opportunity to assure the court, at hearing, that she is not, nor will she be, untrustworthy as to keeping the subject documents sealed for in camera review without the need for the attorney’s eyes’ only designation," wrote Hinkston. “In taking the drastic measure of not allowing Ms. Weidner to see the subject documents — the whole crux of her case — she will be severely hamstrung and deprived of her right and ability to discuss the documents with her lawyer and be involved in the process of prosecuting her petition for relief."
Hinkston also pointed out that since her contempt conviction on Oct. 3, 2018 — 21 months ago — Weidner has not had another infraction.
The emails included correspondence about everything from the city’s Redevelopment Authority to a case involving a bar’s liquor license. It also included an email sent to a former Journal Times reporter about scheduling for a public meeting, a PowerPoint presentation reportedly given at a public meeting and details about development projects, including the abandoned arena project.
As of Monday, the "Attorneys' Eyes Only" designation remained in place.
The city is scheduled to submit a summary of its argument and supporting materials to the court by Monday. Weidner has until Aug. 31 to respond and the city is scheduled to submit a response to that by Sept. 14.
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Oct. 7, during which time Kerkman stated he plans to issue a decision in the case. The hearing will be conducted on ZOOM and broadcast live on the Kenosha County Branch 8 channel on YouTube.
