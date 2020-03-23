Weekend recap: YMCA opens daycare for essential workers, Ascension accepting respirator donations, etc

RACINE COUNTY — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wisconsin has risen by 100 in 24 hours.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Wisconsin had 381 confirmed cases, an increase from Saturday’s 281 cases, Friday’s 206 cases and Thursday’s 155 cases.

That includes four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Racine County.

Health care facilities have at least administered 4,909 tests, with 4,628 coming back negative, according to DHS as of Saturday. DHS has stopped reporting the number of tests administered and negative tests as of Sunday.

Milwaukee County still has the highest number of cases. The total count there was 182 cases Sunday afternoon, up from 126 on Saturday, with two deaths.

Kenosha County has 10 cases, a number which doubled in 24 hours, and Walworth County has three as of Sunday afternoon.

Twenty-nine of Wisconsin’s 72 counties have confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Ascension Wisconsin accepting donations